Fatal crash case: Babysitter may still face serious charge

THE babysitter charged over a fatal crash between Lismore and Casino which killed a four-year-old girl in her care may still be prosecuted for dangerous driving occasioning death.

The Director of Public Prosecutions is still in negotiations over whether to proceed with the charge against Courteney Pearl Matthews, which was dropped by a Magistrate in September.

Matthews, 20, was excused from appearing in Lismore Local Court this morning and was represented by her solicitor Monique Hannigan.

The court also heard the DPP was in negotiations over a possible plea deal to the lesser charge of negligent driving occasioning death against Matthews.

DPP prosecutor Andrew Horowitz said he had instructions to seek yet another adjournment, telling Magistrate Jeff Linden that "negotiations have been undertaken".

"The Director (of Public Prosecutions) is considering a plea offer… I'd be asking if these matters can be adjourned," Mr Horowitz said.

Ms Hannigan appeared surprised by the call for an adjournment, saying it was "news to me", and the matter was temporarily stood down from the court.

Both parties subsequently returned to the courtroom where Ms Hannigan agreed to an adjournment.

Magistrate Jeff Linden adjourned the matter to February 6 for mention.

It is now almost two years since Matthews was involved in a horrifying head-on crash on the Bruxner Highway which claimed the life of Elle Underhill, the girl she was babysitting at the time.

Just after 1pm December 15, 2015, Matthews' Mazda 323 struck an oncoming car a few kilometres west of Casino, ripping the Mazda in two.

During an earlier committal hearing in April, a witness who was travelling behind Matthews' maroon Mazda just before the crash, described seeing the car veering left across loose gravel before losing control, and spinning clockwise into the oncoming car.

Matthews was subsequently charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, but after a lengthy delay the charge was dismissed by Magistrate Michael Dakin in September, who concluded there wasn't enough evidence to proceed with the indictable offence.

Matthews still faces the lesser charge of negligent driving occasioning death, which carries a maximum penalty of 18 months' jail and three year licence disqualification.

But an appeal to the DPP has since been lodged, arguing it should proceed with the dangerous driving charge, which carries up to 10 years' jail.

Matthews has yet to enter a plea.

She will appear before Lismore Local Court on February 6.

