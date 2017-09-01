21°
Fatal crash babysitter to appear in court today

Courteney Pearl Matthews, 18, leaves Lismore Local Court.
Courteney Pearl Matthews, 18, leaves Lismore Local Court. Hamish Broome
Hamish Broome
by

THE parents of a four-year-old girl killed in a tragic car crash will find out today if there is enough evidence to try the babysitter charged over the incident.

Magistrate Michael Dakin will return his findings in Byron Bay Local Court this morning over the prosecution case against Casino teen Courteney Pearl Matthews.

Elle Underhill was killed on December 18, 2015, when a Mazda 323 sedan being driven by Matthews was driving between Lismore and Casino was involved in a collision with another car which split the Mazda in two. Elle's father has given consent for Elle to be identified in the media.

Matthews was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death over the crash, an alternative charge of negligent driving occasioning death, and other charges.

She faced a committal hearing in April in Casino over the crash which ended with Magistrate Dakin agreed to receive written submissions from her legal counsel and the Department of Public Prosecutions.

Returning on June 30, Magistrate Dakin told the court he "(had) to be sure" there was enough evidence to support an "element" of dangerousness in the accused's driving on the day of the crash, before adjourning the matter again for nine weeks.

He is expected to deliver his findings first thing this morning.

Matthews is required to appear.

