Fatal crash babysitter to face hearing

THREE witnesses to a crash near Casino which killed a four-year-old girl will be called to give evidence this morning in Casino Local Court at the committal hearing of Courteney Pearl Matthews.

Matthews, 19, is charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning death, and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

The charges relate to a crash on December 18, 2015, in which the Mazda 323 sedan Matthews was driving on the Bruxner Highway between Lismore and Casino with three child passengers was involved in a head-on collision.

One of the child passengers, four-year-old Elle Underhill, was killed as a result of the crash.

Matthews was babysitting the children at the time.

At the committal hearing the sitting Magistrate is required to rule on whether the matter has sufficient evidence to proceed to a trial or sentencing.

Ms Matthews has yet to enter a plea.