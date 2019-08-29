‘Fastest woman on four wheels’ dead in crash
Racer Jessi Combs was killed in a crash in the US while attempting to break her own land-speed record, according to reports.
Combs, 36, was driving her jet-powered car on Tuesday through the Alvord Desert in Oregon when she lost control of the vehicle, Road and Track reported.
The fatal incident occurred on a dry lake bed in Harney County and was reported to emergency services shortly after 4pm (9am AEST), local news station KTYZ reported.
Combs appeared on 12 episodes of popular show Mythbusters during Season 7 while regular member Kari Byron was on maternity leave.
Combs previously was named the "fastest woman on four wheels" after she set a record with a speed of 640km piloting her jet-powered North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger, according to Road and Track.
The auto legend has competed as a member of the North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger team, which she joined the same year she won the title, the publication reported.
Just days before her death, Combs had posted on Instagram describing her quest to beat her own record.
"It may seem a little crazy to walk directly into the line of fire … those who are willing, are those who achieve great things. People say I'm crazy. I say thank you," she wrote, adding the hashtags #gottabreak512 #aimingfor619.
Her teammate and partner, Terry Madden, confirmed her death on Wednesday morning in an Instagram post.
"She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know," Mr Madden wrote. "Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!!"