Fastest in Australia descend on the Tweed Coast

THIS season is being hailed as one of the best in the sport's history, as the Penrite Australian V8 Superboats Championship heads into the final round.

The climax to the 2019 season will be held this Saturday and Sunday off the Tweed Coast at Tweed Coast Jet Sprint Club on Cabarita Beach.

While the action is expected to be fierce on the water, all drivers are playing for pride as the championships in the three categories are all but decided.

Two-time World and former Australian Group A champion Slade Stanley put the Unlimited Superboat title out of reach last time out at Temora, the Wagga native claiming his fifth consecutive win to amass enough points to dethrone Phonsy Mullan from the top step for the first time in seven years.

Newly crowned LS-Class champion Kyle Elphinstone has his own demons to battle at Cabarita during the season finale, having suffered his only setbacks of the season across the last two rounds, ending what to that point had been a flawless record.

In the 400-class Paul Kelly is aiming to complete a clean sweep of victories and take out the title, undefeated in 2019.

Entry for the public will open at 8am on both Saturday and Sunday, with boats on the water from 10.30am.