REVEALED: Fastest-growing schools on the Northern Rivers

Which schools on the Northern Rivers are growing the fastest? Cordell Richardson

THE Northern Rivers schools that are booming have been revealed.

An analysis of federal government data has revealed the Northern Rivers region schools where student numbers have risen the most in the past five years.

Between 2013 and 2018 enrolment at Albert Park Public School has increased by 97.8 per cent, faster than any other school in the region.

The Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority figures are the most up to date enrolment numbers that include all state and private schools nationally.

According to the latest public data that includes public and private schools, student numbers have grown from 45 to 89, the fastest growth in the region.

The second fastest growing school was Richmond Christian College, where the student body increased by 78.3 between 2013 and 2018. Enrolment numbers grew from 115 in 2013 to 205 in 2018.

Over those five years Ballina Coast High School had the third biggest enrolment boom in the area 321 more students at the school in 2018 than in 2013 - a 67.5 per cent increase.

Schools with fastest growth between 2013 and 2018