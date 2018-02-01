Faster turnaround from pothole patrol

A NEW Road Patrol Service team has been introduced by Byron Shire Council enabling a faster response to fixing potholes and other problems on local roads.

The new patrol truck will be fitted out with a range of equipment to do minor repairs and make the road safe until it can be properly fixed.

General Manager, Ken Gainger, said the patrol truck will locate and report road problems such as potholes and will be able to temporarily repair dangerous pot holes until the road maintenance crew arrives to fix them properly.

"The repair will only be temporary but at least the hole in the road is rendered safe to drive on, " he said.

"I expect the team that operates out of the patrol truck will be our 'eyes' on the Shire's roads and staff will be responsible for spotting problems, and either fixing them immediately and/or logging and reporting them so proper maintenance can be carried out.

"In all of the feedback the community gives us the poor quality of our road network is the number one concern and this is a new initiative that will show our residents that we are hearing them and doing our best to make things better.

"This is a proactive solution that will significantly improve the timeliness of repairs and improvements to drainage and signage.

The Road Patrol vehicle will also have a lot of other equipment on board and this means staff can undertake a wide range of smaller jobs that they spot whilst driving around the Shire.

It might be as simple as stopping to prune vegetation that is growing over a sign or cleaning graffiti.

"I am most proud of the effort council has made in the last several years to address a backlog in infrastructure funding and this year (2017/18) we will spend $40 million on infrastructure,” Mr Gainger said.

"This is up from $3.7 million in 2012/13 and whilst I admit Byron Shire Council still has a long way to go, we have certainly made significant improvements,” Mr Gainger said.