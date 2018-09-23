Menu
A grass fire swept through a Blue Knob property this afternoon.
Fast moving grass fire near Nimbin

Hamish Broome
23rd Sep 2018 4:40 PM

RURAL Fire Service crews rushed to a grass fire near Nimbin this afternoon which was understood to be accidentally lit by children with sparklers at a birthday celebration.

RFS crews from Nimbin and Blue Knob attended the scene on Suffolk Rd at Blue Knob where the fast moving fire burnt an estimated 1.5ha area.

RFS operations manager Daniel Ainsworth said the fire burnt around a home but did not threaten it.

The crews quickly contained the fire and it has now been dealt with.

