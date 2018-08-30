Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 25ha grass fire is burning south of Casino.
A 25ha grass fire is burning south of Casino. JAY CRONAN
Breaking

Fast moving grass fire near Casino

Liana Turner
by
30th Aug 2018 12:11 PM

A DENSE area of grass is alight south of Casino.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said their crews were called to the fire at Mongogarie Rd, Leeville about 10.40am.

The spokesman said their crews arrived and called for the Rural Fire Service to also attend.

He said there appeared to be a high fuel load in the area that was burning.

"We had about 25 hectares of grass alight," he said.

"It seems to be a dense area of grass.

"We've got three units working with RFS crews to try and control it."

bushfire casino fire brigade casino fires grass fire rfs northern rivers
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Roads Minister to inspect deadly Alstonville bypass

    premium_icon Roads Minister to inspect deadly Alstonville bypass

    Breaking "I WAS deeply shocked and saddened by the horrific fatal accident last week on the Alstonville bypass".

    What is the fastest growing suburb on the Northern Rivers?

    premium_icon What is the fastest growing suburb on the Northern Rivers?

    Property Plus we reveal the four towns giving Byron Bay a run for its money

    Best view in Lismore... and a new menu

    premium_icon Best view in Lismore... and a new menu

    News This cafe is now offering "something delicious with a twist"

    Why Bangalow is still hot property

    premium_icon Why Bangalow is still hot property

    Property Rich heritage, and strong community connections add value

    • 30th Aug 2018 12:00 PM

    Local Partners