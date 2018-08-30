Fast moving grass fire near Casino

A 25ha grass fire is burning south of Casino.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said their crews were called to the fire at Mongogarie Rd, Leeville about 10.40am.

The spokesman said their crews arrived and called for the Rural Fire Service to also attend.

He said there appeared to be a high fuel load in the area that was burning.

"We had about 25 hectares of grass alight," he said.

"It seems to be a dense area of grass.

"We've got three units working with RFS crews to try and control it."