Fast-growing brand eyes off Northern Rivers locations

The Gladstone branch of Silly Solly's opened its doors in October last year. The brand will open its 10th store, in Mackay, next week.

The Gladstone branch of Silly Solly's opened its doors in October last year. The brand will open its 10th store, in Mackay, next week. Sarah Steger

IT'S grown tenfold since last year, now this variety store brand is eyeing off two towns on the Northern Rivers.

Silly Solly's was first launched 35 years ago, before changing hands several times and eventually folding.

Now, the relaunched brand has grown from one store last year and will open its 10th this week.

Their Townsville opening was so successful, they had to stop letting customers into the packed store.

Founder Solly Stanton has been a consultant for the brand since its revival, and he's excited about the prospect of stores in Lismore and Ballina.

The company has recently been checking out possible locations in both towns, and this would mark its first venture into New South Wales.

While no location is locked in yet, Mr Stanton said in Lismore, they had their heart set on the centre of town.

He said they felt the Northern Rivers would embrace the brand.

"Everything is expensive at the moment," he said.

"We're making shopping great again.

"We're trying to make life simple for people."

He said they hoped to open on the Northern Rivers "early in the new year".

CEO Brad Walton said they had been interested in the region "for quite a few months".

"We've had someone down there scouting for sites and seeing what's happening," he said.

"We're quite interested in seeing what's around so we're just putting out some feelers."

Mr Walton felt Lismore in particular would be a "strong area" for Silly Solly's.

"We just see that there's growth there, we see the potential for our business as well," he said.

"We're quite successful in other regional areas."

Silly Sollys was a major player in the value store scene in Queensland in the 80s and 90s.

The brand was purchased by New Zealand-based company The Warehouse Group in 2000, but didn't fare well.

"They weren't too successful with their business model and it changes hands several times," Mr Walton said.

"Eventually they folded as well, we decided to relaunch the Silly Sollys brand but put a bit of a twist on it so nothing is over $5."

Since relaunching the business in October last year, Mr Walton said they'd had noted success.

"We've had rapid growth," he said.

"Our customers are loving what we do because we're doing the impossible."

The brand stocks more than 5000 lines from cleaning and personal care to hardware and pets' goods, and nothing's more than $5.

Mr Walton said they hoped to find local faces for their next stores.

"What we're hoping to do is partner with an experiences business operator in Lismore that would like to be part of our group," he said.

"We're wanting a local to actually operate that store.

"That's really important, that way the money stays in the town and they're employing local people."

Anyone interested in running a local branch of the brand can email info@sillysollys.com.au.