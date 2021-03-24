Food outlet gives Lennox Head plenty to squawk about

The new food outlet will offer chicken burgers, salads, snacks and packs plus a gluten-free and vegan friendly options in their menu.

Barbecue chicken, chicken burgers and chips, plus a number of other products will be on offer when the new Chicken Mania shop opens in Lennox Head.

The new shop will open at 63-65 Ballina Street, in the middle of the CBD and opposite the soon-to-be renovated children's park.

The 100 sqm shop will become the fourth Chicken Mania store by Northern Rivers resident Bradley Heard.

Mr Heard already owns stores in Goonellabah, Ballina and Casino.

A long-term Ballina Shire resident, Mr Heard said he chose the Lennox location because he saw an opportunity for his business,

"I can see that there is great demand for quality, affordable family food, and we will be happy to bring just that to Lennox Head," he said.

"Besides the regular food items we feature in our shops, we will also offer gluten-free and vegan-friendly options in our new menu."

Mr Heard said he the new shop will offer dine in and take away options.

"We will be offering 15 to 20 new jobs.

"Our customers in Lennox Head will enjoy the same quality, free-range chicken and great chips we offer in our Casino, Ballina and Goonellabah shops already."

The new Chicken Mania shop in Lennox Head is expected to open up in late July.