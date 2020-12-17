FAST FLOOD: ‘It took three minutes to hit us’

Shell Hewitt, of East Lismore, is cleaning up after floodwaters inundated her property.

AFTER she lost everything in the 2017 floods, Shell Hewitt decided to move somewhere “safer”.

So she found a new home in East Lismore and set about rebuilding her life.

But on Wednesday afternoon, a freak deluge swamped her place and once again she’s cleaning up floodwaters.

“I know there are a lot of people worse off than me right now,” Ms Hewitt said.

“My neighbour, Bill, he’s in his 80s and his mobility scooter was completely underwater.

“It’s his only mode of transport.

“We need help to lift it to a higher place so it can dry out, and hopefully in a couple of days it will start working again.”

If you can help Bill, please email us at northernstar@news.com.au and we will put you in touch.

Lismore copped more than 200mm of rain on Wednesday, much of it falling in just a few hours.

It caused major flash flooding throughout the CBD and in East Lismore.

People recorded videos of walls of water rushing down their streets, drains overflowing and roads quickly submerged by rising water.

Ms Hewitt said it was an unbelievable sight.

“It took three minutes to hit us,” she said.

“I was at home, I didn’t think the rain had been that heavy, really.

“But something made me look up, and I saw all this water at the landlord’s house.

“By the time I got downstairs and moved the cars, the water was here.

“I had to move the cars twice.

“I’d moved stuff up high but the force of the water just pushed things over.

“It was underneath (the house) and flowing full on.

“It was too scary.”