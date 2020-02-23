Fast finish for young Workers cricket team

Lismore Workers fast bowler Brady Toniello took two wickets against Tintenbar-East Ballina on Saturday. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

LISMORE Workers can seal a semi-final spot after an impressive performance from its fast bowlers in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket on Saturday.

Finals would be a big achievement for the young side with most of them in their first season of top grade cricket.

The club had not fielded a Hooker League team for eight seasons and have already exceeded expectations.

They have won four of its two-day games and are currently third on the ladder.

Workers still have a job ahead of them at 4-60 after bowling Tintenbar-East Ballina out for 159 at Oakes Oval, Lismore.

Captain Jason Caught finished with a six-wicket haul while Brady Toniello took wickets in quick succession to have the ‘Bar struggling at 6-134.

It was almost a one-man effort with top-order batsman Abe Crawford scoring 81 before he was bowled by Caught with his team reeling at 7-147.

The only other real contribution came from teenager Will Jenkins with 33 runs in the middle order.

In other games, Lennox Head are 2-22 after bowling Casino RSM Cavaliers out for 195 at Megan Crescent Oval, Lennox Head.

Fast bowler Ryan Lee ripped through the top-order with early wickets leaving the Cavs in all sorts of trouble at 6-91.

Big-hitting batsman Trent Bennett led a revival in the middle order and combined for a 76-run partnership with all-rounder Nick Ensby.

The Cavs lost momentum when Bennett went for 63 and it was only a matter of time when Ensby was caught near the boundary on 42.

Casino fast bowler Mark Mison kept his side in the game with two wickets before stumps.

Elsewhere, defending premiers Cudgen ended Alstonville’s finals hopes with a dominant performance at Hill Park, Wollongbar.

Opening bowling James Julius took 5-25 with Alstonville all out for just 93 runs.

All-rounder Mitchell Pickford top-scored with 36 while Terry Murphy finished 20 not out.

Cudgen (2-118) took first innings points with former NSW Country representative Pat Rosser 39 not out at stumps.

And South African fast bowler Mika Ekstrom showed his class with a nine-wicket haul against Marist Brothers at Nielson Oval, East Lismore.

Ekstrom finished with figures of 9-69 off 21 overs with Brothers all out for 147.

Pottsville are currently 4-83 in reply and should have enough firepower to go on to it.