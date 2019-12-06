Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Casino bowler Joe Carlton will be back for the Cavaliers when they take on Cudgen in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket this weekend. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.
Casino bowler Joe Carlton will be back for the Cavaliers when they take on Cudgen in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket this weekend. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.
Sport

Fast bowler returns to the pitch after injury

Mitchell Craig
, mitchell.craig@northernstar.com.au
6th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CASINO fast bowler Joe Carlton will return from a hand injury when the Cavaliers take on defending premiers Cudgen in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket this weekend.

The two-day game will start tomorrow with hot temperatures expected at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.

Carlton has not bowled in the top grade since November 2 but he did get through plenty of overs playing schoolboy cricket for St John’s College Woodlawn this week.

His older brother Tom Carlton has been in top form at the Cavs this season and took four wickets in its win over Tintenbar-East Ballina last weekend.

Casino has a mixture of youth and experience in its bowling stocks and will need to be at its best against Cudgen’s dangerous top-order.

The defending premiers will look to brothers Caleb and Connor Ziebell for a big performance.

Casino has plenty of batting power with opening batsman Charles Mitchell the leading run-scorer in the competition, having already scored 352 runs this season.

In other games, all-rounder Terry Murphy will look to continue his recent run of form when Alstonville hosts Lennox Head at Hill Park, Wollongbar.

Murphy played for Lennox Head last season but is now back at Alstonville where he has already taken 18 wickets since his return.

Alstonville all-rounder Steve Robb is the leading wicket-taker in the competition with 21 scalps.

Elsewhere, competition leaders Pottsville play a desperate Tintenbar-East Ballina at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville.

Tintenbar need to start winning games before they fall out of finals contention.

And Lismore Workers takes on Murwillumbah at Rabjones Oval, Murwillumbah.

LADDER

Pottsville 26

Marist Brothers 22

Casino RSM Cavaliers 22

Alstonville 19

Lennox Head 17

Cudgen 15

Lismore Workers 15

Tintenbar-East Ballina 3

Murwillumbah 2

northern rivers sport
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man who stole car with sleeping baby faces court

        premium_icon Man who stole car with sleeping baby faces court

        News THE Ballina man allegedly stole a car carrying a sleeping baby in Lismore.

        Help secure future of North Coast koalas

        Help secure future of North Coast koalas

        News The group has raised more than $100,00 towards securing the future of our koalas...

        Alleged drug dealer to face judge-alone trial outside of region

        premium_icon Alleged drug dealer to face judge-alone trial outside of...

        News North Coast man will be tried on a serious drug allegation

        VOTE NOW: 10 of the best vets on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: 10 of the best vets on the Northern Rivers

        News More than 200 nominations for best vet narrowed down to the top 10