Fast bowler returns to the pitch after injury

Casino bowler Joe Carlton will be back for the Cavaliers when they take on Cudgen in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket this weekend. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.

CASINO fast bowler Joe Carlton will return from a hand injury when the Cavaliers take on defending premiers Cudgen in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket this weekend.

The two-day game will start tomorrow with hot temperatures expected at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.

Carlton has not bowled in the top grade since November 2 but he did get through plenty of overs playing schoolboy cricket for St John’s College Woodlawn this week.

His older brother Tom Carlton has been in top form at the Cavs this season and took four wickets in its win over Tintenbar-East Ballina last weekend.

Casino has a mixture of youth and experience in its bowling stocks and will need to be at its best against Cudgen’s dangerous top-order.

The defending premiers will look to brothers Caleb and Connor Ziebell for a big performance.

Casino has plenty of batting power with opening batsman Charles Mitchell the leading run-scorer in the competition, having already scored 352 runs this season.

In other games, all-rounder Terry Murphy will look to continue his recent run of form when Alstonville hosts Lennox Head at Hill Park, Wollongbar.

Murphy played for Lennox Head last season but is now back at Alstonville where he has already taken 18 wickets since his return.

Alstonville all-rounder Steve Robb is the leading wicket-taker in the competition with 21 scalps.

Elsewhere, competition leaders Pottsville play a desperate Tintenbar-East Ballina at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville.

Tintenbar need to start winning games before they fall out of finals contention.

And Lismore Workers takes on Murwillumbah at Rabjones Oval, Murwillumbah.

LADDER

Pottsville 26

Marist Brothers 22

Casino RSM Cavaliers 22

Alstonville 19

Lennox Head 17

Cudgen 15

Lismore Workers 15

Tintenbar-East Ballina 3

Murwillumbah 2