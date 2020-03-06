Fashion lovers are under this Byron brand’s spell

Brooke Thomson and Amber Storie jumped into line in Bangalow to see if they could grab a bargain at the Spell Warehouse sale.

HUNDREDS of fashion fans have gathered for a chance to find a designer bargain at Byron label Spell and the Gypsy's warehouse sale.

Shoppers travelled from near and far and many arrived early, queuing up to check out the offerings at the sale in Bangalow.

The three-day event kicked off yesterday with a ticketed event, but it was first in, best dressed as Spell lovers lined up outside the Bangalow A&I Hall and along the roadway into the showground.

The label sold out the ticketed sessions yesterday, totalling 550 tickets.

As of about 3.30pm, 809 people had visited the sale on Friday.

Serene Bargh drove up from Newcastle especially for the sale.

"I'm just Spell-obsessed, really," she said.

"It's an addiction."

Ms Bargh queued from 7.30am for the sale, which began at 10am, and bought two dresses.

She said it was worth the wait.

"All their patterns are all different and they're all special and amazing," she said.

Bryanah Morris from Sydney was on a gril's trip away when they decided to drop in to the Spell Warehouse sale at Bangalow.

She picked up a pretty white top and floral dress and said the event was well-organised.

"There's so many staff around to help you, everything's organised by size (there's a) huge change room, it's pretty efficient," she said.

Byron Bay resident Amber Storie said she's a big fan of the brand and was eager to find some great pieces.

Eager fans line up to get a piece of the action at the Spell Warehouse sale in Bangalow.

"It's just a great chance to get a good deal but also see the community come out, other girls that love the brand," she said.

Brooke Thomson, from the Hunter Valley, was on holiday and dragged her partner to the sale so she could hunt for a bargain.

Spell and the Gypsy marketing manager Mel Carrero said they implemented the ticketing system last year, so shoppers could have a 70-minute time allocation and didn't have to queue for hours.

"It was really successful so we implemented it this year as well for yesterday's opening day of the sale," she said.

Ms Carrero said they still wanted people passing by the sale to have a chance to take advantage of it, even without a ticket on the second and final days.

"We love seeing our community so excited about finding their 'unicorn' (which is what our community calls a rare piece that they haven't been able to find) during the sale or getting a bargain," she said.

"It is busy, but such an amazing vibe.

"People have flown in from all over and are meeting up with people they've met on Facebook community groups."

Ms Carrero said one shopper had picked up another from the airport, although the others had only met online through their love of Spell.

Another was shopping for a gift to send to Canada to return a similar favour.

"These stories are so heartwarming for us as our brand has fostered its own community and sisterhood," Ms Carrero said.

The Spell Warehouse Sale is on until 4pm today at 3 Station St, Bangalow.

It returns to the same location 10am-4pm on Saturday.

Cash and card accepted, ATM available inside the hall.