Fashion flair was on show at the cup

DRESSED TO IMPRESS: Gaby Barnes and Maddi Bignell at the Ballina Cup.
by Graham Broadhead, news@northernstar.com.au

TARA Coughlan was overwhelmed with excitement, while Johno Everson couldn't hide his joy.

The two friends from Ballina Shire won the Best-Dressed Couple award at yesterday's Ballina Cup.

They only prepared to enter last Friday, and Tara had to wait for an online dress purchase to come down from Brisbane.

It was easier for Johno - he just bought a new tie.

The dress arrived in time and Tara and Johno, both of whom have disabilities, were adjudged to be the best matching couple on the day.

As a lesson for blokes, Johno said "it's good to get dressed up."

Ballina boys Clay Widdows, Tommy Gibson and Brett Elliot didn't need any pushing to get decked out.

They didn't enter the fashions on the field - Ballina councillor Phil Meehan was the Best-Dressed Man - because, as blokes, they just didn't think about that.

But Tommy sported "an orange thing", while Clay picked up a jacket from Vinnies.

They opted to wear joggers rather than dress shoes.

But that had nothing to do with fashion sense.

"I've been here that many times, and you don't wear dress shoes," Brett said.

"These (joggers) are much more comfortable."

Because they didn't enter the fashions on the field, they didn't get to have their unique style judged by Sharon Lenton from Thoroughbred Racing Events Australia.

Two Queenslanders won the major female awards.

Cheryl-Lee Beaton from Rosewood, the Best-Dressed Woman, wore an ensemble bought entirely online.

Emerald Stewart, from Brisbane, was the Best-Dressed Babe.

Kacey Lloyd, from Cabarita Beach, won the award for best headwear, with a piece from Peacock Millinery.

More Ballina Cup fashions to follow.

Topics:  ballina cup fashions in the field northern rivers races northern rivers sport

