Fashion festival turns the Bay into glamorous runway

Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Some of the designs that will be featured in the runway sessions at this week's Byron Bay International Fashion Festival 2018.

Fashion & Beauty Fashion festival turns the Bay into glamorous...

Property

Property premium_icon PHOTOS: What $5 million buys you on the Northern...

Anzac Day Lismore Memorial Baths, circa 1969.Photo The Northern Star Archives

News PHOTOS: Looking back on Anzac Day

Lifestyle

Lifestyle No more Allen key! Ikea furniture no match for robot...

The sky was blocked out by a swarm of cockatoos ahead of a storm in Andrews Farm in South Australia.

News 'Unbelievable' video: 'Millions' of birds flee from...

Horses Feel the drama of horse racing's Black Opal Stakes

Firefighters at the scene of a fire in Alstonville Industrial Estate.

News PHOTOS: Dramatic scenes at macadamia oil factory fire...

News

News PHOTOS: Fans meet INXS idol

A spectacular sunrise has been caught on film shining over Haleakala National Park in Hawaii.

Travel A sunrise so spectacular it's raised fears for public...

Kindergarten student Milan joined youngsters across the nation as they dressed up as senior citizens to celebrate their 100th day of school in the US.

News Is this the world's cutest 100-year-old grandma?

Food & Entertainment

Food & Entertainment BIZARRE: Woman creates turkey dinner using just her...

Residents have raised concerns about the health of Lake Ainsworth at Lennox Head.

News PHOTOS: 20 years of blue-green algae at lake

Hail at Patchs Beach.

News PHOTOS: Massive hail, trees down during wild...

BOXING DAY FUN: The Murray family enjoyed all the family fun at the BJC - L-R Liza, Stella (9), Sienna (7) and Sandy Murray.

News Boxing Day races a family affair

The image was captured at Cotton Tree Maroochydore on the Sunshine Coast, QLD on Easter Sunday which is why I originally called it 'The Blood of Christ' as according to the Bible Sunday was the resurrection day (Im not religious but it sounded cool). Anyway, to date its the most amazing sunrise I have witnessed and captured on a special day as the cloud formations were perfect when the sky exploded. Shot on: Canon EOS 760D Kit

News GALLERY: Canon's top photos of 2017

I WILL NOT FLIPPIN' SMILE!!!!

News Nooooo....not Santa again!

Tactical police station themselves outside a command vehicle in Spring Valley Drive near the corner of Heather Avenue at Goonellabah.

News PHOTOS: Armed stand-off during tense hostage...

Woodlawn College. Photos taken by the New Camera House Lismore

News SNEAK PEEK: Stunning photos from Year 12 formals

News

News PHOTOS: Norpa's stunning creation story at...

A truck has rolled over on the Bruxner Highway at Goonellabah.

News PHOTOS: Chicken truck rollover in Goonellabah

DEEP DISCUSSION: Thierry Neuville talks about the performance of his car with a Hyundai team member.

Lifestyle Neuville sets the early pace at Aussie leg of world...

ACTION: Spectacularly fast new-era Ford, Hyundai, Toyota and Citroën cars will be on track at the FIA World Rally Championship 2017.

News Thrilling World Rally Championship finale this...

News

News PHOTOS: An historic day for same-sex marriage

Ballina, #snapNorthernRivers

News Beautiful photos for #snapNorthernRivers campaign

ABOVE: Naarah Rodwell, of Lismore, at the Our Kids Melbourne Cup luncheon. RIGHT:

News PHOTOS: Did we take your pic at Our Kids lunch?

Fashion & Beauty

Fashion festival turns the Bay into glamorous runway

By
26th Apr 2018 2:00 PM

THE Byron Bay International Fashion Festival 2018 will showcase more than 20 local, interstate and international designers.

The program will present four runway sessions with film and dance features throughout the day, plus an all-female DJ line-up.

Commissioned by organisers, several dance works will be featured along the runway throughout the event.

The performance pieces express the results of fashion stylist's collaborating with a traditional and contemporary dance company's.

Some of the designers featured will be Nimbin's Pol and Byron Bay's Solsoya, Sahana and Jenny Jazz.

At Elements of Byron, 144 Bayshore Road, Byron Bay, this Sunday from 3.30pm. For details visit bbiff.com.au.

 

byron bay international fashion festival elements of byron event northern rivers entertainment northern rivers fashion whatson
Lismore Northern Star