Fashion designer opens new shop at Goonellabah

CHIC BESPOKE: Annie Zorzo's eponymous accessory business features gorgeous bespoke bags which she makes and retails at her new space in the Goonellabah Business Hub.

A GRADUATE of the London College of Fashion who took first class honours in leather fashion accessory design and manufacture has founded a new stylish accessories label.

Standing in her combined workroom and retail space at the Goonellabah Business Hub, designer Annie Zorzo, 44, is surrounded not just by displays of her gorgeous bags and accessories, but also by a spectrum of coloured and textured bolts of fabric and leather.

Her business, Annie Zorzo Accessories, encompasses bags of all kinds and styles from classic from totes to colourful and funky cross-body bags, purses, wallets and clutches.

She said it was a dream come true.

"A large part of my business is creating custom-made bags,” she said.

"I get to work one-on-one with my clients to make a bag that is loved right from the very beginning.

"Not only do we collaborate with each other on designs, leathers,fabrics and linings, I send my clients photos of each step so they are rally involved along the way.”

It's a long way from working in human resources more than a decade ago when she and her husband were based in the UK.

The stylish Ms Zorzo said it was wonderful to finally peruse her love of textiles and design.

"I get lots of ideas from nature and architecture,” she said.

"Two artists really inspire me, Andy Goldworthy for the way he puts natural elements together in sculpture and architect Frank Geary's organic lines.”

Ms Zorzo emphasised handbags were more than simply a way to carry your stuff.

"There's such a link between handbags and accessories where you carry your home when away from home, and architecture,” she said.

"Bags are an extension of your personality, what you carry, the colours you wear down to the linings, it all says a lot about you.”

Bag leathers include kangaroo, elk and sheep napa, while the bigger bags doing heavy duty carrying feature bovine leather.

Annie Zorzo Accessories, Unit 15, 8 Slade St, Goonellabah, www.facebook.com/AnnieZorzoAccessories, or annie@anniezorzo.com.