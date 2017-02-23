29°
News

Donor's 'fabulous' generosity gives hope to disabled

23rd Feb 2017 5:30 AM
AMAZING GENEROSITY: East Ballina man David Lindsay (front) has donated $105,000 to Summerland House Farm and is thanked by (back from left) horticulture manager Chris Smith, House With No Steps executive general manager Brett Lacey, marketing manager Lisa Murphy and retail and tourism operations manager Dylan O'Malley. Mr Lindsay's contribution paid for, among other things, the rotunda in the background where weddings are now held.
AMAZING GENEROSITY: East Ballina man David Lindsay (front) has donated $105,000 to Summerland House Farm and is thanked by (back from left) horticulture manager Chris Smith, House With No Steps executive general manager Brett Lacey, marketing manager Lisa Murphy and retail and tourism operations manager Dylan O'Malley. Mr Lindsay's contribution paid for, among other things, the rotunda in the background where weddings are now held. Graham Broadhead

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN AN incredible show of generosity, East Ballina man, David Lindsay, is ensuring that other people with disabilities are given a chance at a job, just as he was given a go in his youth.

Mr Lindsay was invited to Summerland House Farm at Alstonville last week so he could be thanked for his donation of $105,000 to the organisation which employs people with disabilities.

That amount will grow as Mr Lindsay contributes $5000 each month.

Mr Lindsay was left with disabilities after diving into a shallow pool when he was a 15-year-old living on Sydney's northern beaches.

He said that when he was aged 20, he was given the opportunity to work and never looked back, working for various companies in the financial planning and investment field.

"The difference in my life is because someone gave me a chance," he said.

"And I haven't looked back."

As we all do, Mr Lindsay planned for his future, but admits now that he "over-egged it" and has enough to live comfortably.

"I don't have a wife, or kids -- it's no wonder I've got a few bob," the 65-year-old said.

"I feel like I've got more than enough.

"I've had a pretty good life."

He decided to give away some of the earnings of his investments, and wanted to support a charity in the local area, which he has called home for the past 12 years.

He has contributed to another charity in the past, but decided to make a change.

Summerland House Farm fit the bill.

But he didn't dive into handing over cash; rather, he looked over the books and found out more about the organisation.

"They're doing a fabulous job," he said.

He said Summerland House Farm was a "community asset" which also provided spin-off benefits in terms of work for the broader community of Alstonville.

The executive general manager of Summerland House Farm's umbrella organisation, the House With No Steps, Brett Lacey, said Mr Lindsays' genersity was "highly unusual, but fabulous."

He said even large corporations don't chip in as much as Mr Lindsay has so far.

And Mr Lindsay's money is making a difference on the ground at the Farm.

Mr Lacey said it has funded construction of a rotunda which is used for weddings and an upgrade to the Farm's macadamia nut de-husking machinery.

He said both those projects were completed with the aim of securing and growing the jobs available for people with disabilities.

He said the Farm had a "huge role" in the local macadamia nut industry, processing 5000 tonnes of nut annually.

Mr Lacey thanked Mr Lindsay, and said Mr Lindsay's regular donation allowed the Farm to include that amount in the Farm's budgets for the future.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  david lindsay donation sumerland house

Lismore man accused of child pornography with girl, 12

Lismore man accused of child pornography with girl, 12

POLICE seized thousands of images when they raided his home.

Owners vow revenge after five cats killed 'for sport'

DEVASTATING: Snuffy the cat was killed by a suspected pair of stray dogs.

"One of the things that haunts me is hearing the attack take place”

Women involved in street fight, charged by police

File photo of Walker Street, Casino where a street fight between two women occurred.

Two women cross paths and start throwing punches

Last chance for a dip before pool redevelopment

Ballina and Alstonville pools will be closed for renovations.

Major development will see popular spots closed over cooler months

Local Partners

Last chance for a dip before pool redevelopment

MAJOR development on the Alstonville and Ballina pools will see the popular spots closed over the cooler months.

Lismore to be over run by fluorescent joggers

Everyone is welcome to participate in the fluro, fun and free weekly Lismore Parkrun at 7am on Saturday April 1.

Community to celebrate Parkrun birthday

Neil Finn to headline Bluesfest

Neil Finn, of Crowded House fame, will play in Byron Bay with his wife Sharon and their band The Pyjama Club on June 11.

DON'T dream, it's not over, Neil Finn to hit the stage

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

Hodges proud to be part of first channel dedicated to NRL

FOX Sports' new 24/7 rugby league channel is the answer to NRL fans' prayers but for league legend Justin Hodges it is another opportunity to challenge himself.

Selling Houses renovate for Salvos in 100th episode

Charlie Albone, Andrew Winter and Shaynna Blaze return for season 10 of Selling Houses Australia. Supplied by Foxtel.

Selling Houses launch 10th season in volatile property market

NORPA founder brings us Opera Australia

FOR KIDS: James Payne as Troll and Ruth Strutt as Ferdinand in El Kid, Opera Australia's production for primary schools.

El Kid comes to Albert Park Public School

Furious Price wants to quit I'm a Celeb after clash with Keira

Steve Price has threatened to quit the jungle.

Will camp ration clash with Keira cause Steve to call it quits?

Novel with lots of heart

The romance in A Quiet Kind of Thunder was only one of the joys of the book.

Book proves to be a gem with layers

Bliss N Eso announce tribute show for stuntman

Bliss N Eso will play a tribute show at Coolangatta in honour of Johann Ofner. The stuntman died during the filming of the group's Friend Like You film clip earlier this year.

BLISS N Eso to play tribute show to raise funds for killed stuntman

Neil Finn to headline Bluesfest

Neil Finn, of Crowded House fame, will play in Byron Bay with his wife Sharon and their band The Pyjama Club on June 11.

DON'T dream, it's not over, Neil Finn to hit the stage

MODERN HOME PLUS COTTAGE, VIEWS AND MORE!

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 6 $1,280,000 ...

This property truly has everything you could have on your wish list…. Stunning rural views forever, a spacious renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living room...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

PRIME RURAL HOLDING

Rosebank 2480

House 3 1 2 $1,195,000

of 150 ACRES FRONTING OVER 3km's of COOPERS CREEK - CENTERED BETWEEN BYRON AND LISMORE & ONLY MINUTES TO CLUNES VILLAGE With a turn of the century homestead...

A BYRON BAY FAVOURITE

4/53 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 3 3 2 $725,000 ...

Have you been dreaming of having your very own holiday property in Byron Bay? Perhaps you're after a smart investment property that can double up as a perfect...

Hinterland Charm Minutes To Bangalow

62 Possum Creek Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 3 $1,450,000 to...

This picturesque and easy care approx. 3 acre property has the unmissable combination of location, multiple living options, and income potential. (1.21Ha). With...

Light, Bright &amp; Modern

45 Orana Road, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 $595,000 to...

Ideally located across the road from beautiful Waterlily Park, a few doors down from the golf course, and only 2km from the beach this freshly renovated home is...

Potential + In Central Byron

113 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 1 2 $2,000,000 to...

Here is an exciting opportunity to purchase a large 2000m2 site close to Byron Bay’s lively town centre. Very hard to find! Currently the property features a...

home with pool in sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $869,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and entertaining. ...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!