Donor's 'fabulous' generosity gives hope to disabled

AMAZING GENEROSITY: East Ballina man David Lindsay (front) has donated $105,000 to Summerland House Farm and is thanked by (back from left) horticulture manager Chris Smith, House With No Steps executive general manager Brett Lacey, marketing manager Lisa Murphy and retail and tourism operations manager Dylan O'Malley. Mr Lindsay's contribution paid for, among other things, the rotunda in the background where weddings are now held.

IN AN incredible show of generosity, East Ballina man, David Lindsay, is ensuring that other people with disabilities are given a chance at a job, just as he was given a go in his youth.

Mr Lindsay was invited to Summerland House Farm at Alstonville last week so he could be thanked for his donation of $105,000 to the organisation which employs people with disabilities.

That amount will grow as Mr Lindsay contributes $5000 each month.

Mr Lindsay was left with disabilities after diving into a shallow pool when he was a 15-year-old living on Sydney's northern beaches.

He said that when he was aged 20, he was given the opportunity to work and never looked back, working for various companies in the financial planning and investment field.

"The difference in my life is because someone gave me a chance," he said.

"And I haven't looked back."

As we all do, Mr Lindsay planned for his future, but admits now that he "over-egged it" and has enough to live comfortably.

"I don't have a wife, or kids -- it's no wonder I've got a few bob," the 65-year-old said.

"I feel like I've got more than enough.

"I've had a pretty good life."

He decided to give away some of the earnings of his investments, and wanted to support a charity in the local area, which he has called home for the past 12 years.

He has contributed to another charity in the past, but decided to make a change.

Summerland House Farm fit the bill.

But he didn't dive into handing over cash; rather, he looked over the books and found out more about the organisation.

"They're doing a fabulous job," he said.

He said Summerland House Farm was a "community asset" which also provided spin-off benefits in terms of work for the broader community of Alstonville.

The executive general manager of Summerland House Farm's umbrella organisation, the House With No Steps, Brett Lacey, said Mr Lindsays' genersity was "highly unusual, but fabulous."

He said even large corporations don't chip in as much as Mr Lindsay has so far.

And Mr Lindsay's money is making a difference on the ground at the Farm.

Mr Lacey said it has funded construction of a rotunda which is used for weddings and an upgrade to the Farm's macadamia nut de-husking machinery.

He said both those projects were completed with the aim of securing and growing the jobs available for people with disabilities.

He said the Farm had a "huge role" in the local macadamia nut industry, processing 5000 tonnes of nut annually.

Mr Lacey thanked Mr Lindsay, and said Mr Lindsay's regular donation allowed the Farm to include that amount in the Farm's budgets for the future.