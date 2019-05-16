Farming initiative helps industry survive tough times

ELECTION PROMISE: Nationals' candidate Kevin Hogan, with Farming Together director Lorraine Gordon, promised $3m if elected for the initiative to continue its work with farming co-operatives.

IT HAS awarded $5.5 million to agricultural co-operatives right across the country to help them deliver their goals, and as the initiative's pilot scheme winds up, Farming Together still looks like it has a bright future.

Page MP Kevin Hogan has promised $3 million, if re-elected, for the Farming Together initiative to continue helping farming and agricultural co-operatives around the country.

The Farming Together initiative, launched by Southern Cross University in 2016, has interacted with more than 28,500 primary producers, from more than 730 groups, and was created to provide farmers with knowledge and skills to boost their return at the farm gate.

Farming Together program director Lorraine Gordon said the initiative's Farm Co-operatives and Collaboration Pilot Program, which ends in June, has reached across every region and every primary industry sector in Australia.

She said the $14,934,000 Federal Government initiative program supported more than 224 existing co-operatives, such as Northern Cooperative Meat Company, Norco, Kyogle Garlic Growers, and the Coffs Harbour Fishing Coop, as well as helping establish 70 new co-ops.

Locally, Ms Gordon said Farming Together worked with Norco to help grow the number of organic dairy farmers and assisted NCMC's cattle producers to lift their production levels.

She said although the pilot scheme ends in June, Farming Together will continue to assist co-operatives across the country through the legacy resources and capacity of its network.

"We have plenty of plans for the future, including enabling the Regenerative Agriculture Alliance being headed up by Southern Cross University. This alliance will help support our agriculture activities and build on our strengths as Australia's engaged university with great smarts and a commitment to the role for collaboration in agriculture," she said.

"At the moment we are working on a mentoring program, where we are pairing established co-ops with newer co-ops, so they can offer advice and help them work through those initial stages."

Ms Gordon welcomed the election promise and said Farming Together has the expertise and capacity to address the very complex problems we are experiencing in rural and regional Australia around climate change.

"It is through collaboration that we remain resilient in difficult times," she said.

"Southern Cross University's Engagement team know how to empower farmers to embrace change. It makes logical sense that government would continue to support such a successful program."