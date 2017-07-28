Farming Co-ops bombing across Australia

ATTRACTIVE MODEL: One year gone and the Farm Co-operatives Centre of Excellence has been a success across the nation. Pictured are, from left, director Lorraine Gordon, Senator Bridget McKenzie and Page MP Kevin Hogan.

FARM Co-operatives Centre of Excellence has proven its worth in the year since its establishment.

The chair of the Parliamentary Friends of Co-operatives, Senator Bridget McKenzie, said she was amazed how the project had reached its two-year target in the first nine months.

"I think it shows just how attractive the co-operative model is,” Ms McKenzie said.

"I think we are going to enter a golden age for the co-operative movement. I am really excited for our agricultural sector.”

"What we want to see is local ownership, small players coming together as one to actually put up against the bigger players in town and provide some competition.”

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the centre had already assisted 16,000 farmers and that 370 farming groups had accessed expertise information.

"We've had over $4 million go to 40 farming groups across an array of states and an array of industries to help co-ops get established and succeed,” Mr Hogan said.

The director of the Farm Co-ops' collaboration program Farming Together, Lorraine Gordon, said she had seen a lot of interest from the local beef industry and really wanted to capitalise on that expertise.

"For instance we have a group that have a number of cluster groups throughout the North Coast and the Northern Tablelands coming together to look at best practice, cost of production and really show the rest of the country what it takes to actually be very cost- effective and produce quality beef at a low price,” Ms Gordon said.

"It's really about bringing back money to the farm gate, it's about helping farmers work together, sharing information and then taking that information to be able to share it across the country.”