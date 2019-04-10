Farmers urged to 'stay strong' amid protests

SAFE: Security measures have been reviewed at the Northern Co-operative Meat Company in Casino amid an outbreak of vegan protests at abattoirs across the country.

IF YOU were considering protesting at Casino's NCMC facility, you might want to think again.

Although abattoirs have been targeted near Goulburn and Warwick by vegan protesters in recent days, Northern Co-operative Meat Company chief executive officer Simon Stahl said he was not concerned about something similar happening at the Casino facility.

Mr Stahl said although a potential protest could be possible, he is confident the company and its workers would be safe after reviewing security.

However Mr Stahl said he was concerned by the protesters' apparent lack of consideration for the law.

"That's what they are doing by doing this. They are breaking the law,” he said.

"These protesters are causing undue stress and strain on workers and families at their homes and places of work. It's unacceptable.

"In my opinion, if these groups don't like or agree with current standards, they should be working to adjust these standards in an appropriate way.

"And that means not invading people's properties and businesses.”

He said if a protest were to occur, it would be "more of an irritation than anything else” and would not stop operations, saying the company was transparent in the way it follows the "highest animal welfare standards in the world”.

"We are extremely proud of our industry and the high standards we uphold,” he said.

"No one, in any part of our supply chain, should be ashamed of what we do.”

Mr Stahl said he believes the protesters' actions are "galvanising Australia”, with many Australians labelling the protests as irrational or excessive.

"There are more Australians supporting us as an industry than there are protesters,” he said.

"Stay strong.”

With less than six weeks until the NCMC Casino Beef Week festival, organisers are also prepared for a potential protest.

Event manager Maree Santarossa said it would not be "entirely unexpected” for the festival to be targeted.

"We are the Beef Capital of Australia, so we're probably going to be targeted,” she said.

"That being said, even before the protests started we had already planned for new safety measures to be implemented for this year's festival.

"We will be consulting with police, but we are confident we will have appropriate measures in place to quash any unruly behaviour.”

She said the festival will continue to be a safe, community event celebrating the local beef industry.