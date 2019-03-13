Menu
Farmers protest Coles’ decision to continue selling $1 a litre milk
Farmers target Coles in protest over cheap milk

13th Mar 2019 1:21 PM
A GROUP of Queensland dairy farmers will travel to Brisbane to protest Coles' ongoing refusal to stop selling a dollar-per-litre milk.

More than a dozen farmers from the Darling Downs, Sunshine Coast and Gympie region, and the Scenic Rim, will hold a rally on Wednesday at the Coorparoo Coles to demand it support farmers by increasing the price of milk.

In February Woolworths bumped up the cost of its own-brand milk by 10 cents a litre, with the money to go to drought-affected farmers.

However Coles refused to follow suit over concerns it would impact customers struggling with the cost of living.

It said at the time it would look at other ways to help farmers, including collecting customer donations and matching them dollar for dollar.

Coles' decision not to boost milk prices drew the ire of federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud, who urged customers to boycott the supermarket.

However he refused to back a bid by Labor in federal parliament for a mandatory minimum milk price, saying it was an outdated stunt.

