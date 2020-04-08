Farmer’s market goes online and delivers

GRETTA Brown started the Evans Head Farmer’s Market only four months ago.

Coronavirus put a quick end to the seaside market but just as quickly Ms Brown has set up a visually tasty website for the Evans Head community.

In a trial two week run, there were 45 orders in the first week and this week, Ms Brown has already had 57 orders that she delivers to people’s homes.

“I’m taking a $10 delivery fee,” she said.

When life returns to normal, Ms Brown plans to keep the online side of the market going.

“I’ll keep online ordering as an extra option,” she said.

He willingness to diversify her delivery methods will be welcomed by producers.

