Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gretta Brown has taken Evans Head Farmer's market online. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
Gretta Brown has taken Evans Head Farmer's market online. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
News

Farmer’s market goes online and delivers

Susanna Freymark
8th Apr 2020 7:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GRETTA Brown started the Evans Head Farmer’s Market only four months ago.

Coronavirus put a quick end to the seaside market but just as quickly Ms Brown has set up a visually tasty website for the Evans Head community.

In a trial two week run, there were 45 orders in the first week and this week, Ms Brown has already had 57 orders that she delivers to people’s homes.

Evans Head Farmer's market has gone online.
Evans Head Farmer's market has gone online.

“I’m taking a $10 delivery fee,” she said.

When life returns to normal, Ms Brown plans to keep the online side of the market going.

“I’ll keep online ordering as an extra option,” she said.

He willingness to diversify her delivery methods will be welcomed by producers.

Check out the website and order here.

Evans Head Farmer's market has gone online and the design looks as tasty as the products.
Evans Head Farmer's market has gone online and the design looks as tasty as the products.
northern rivers community gateway
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        36 shark sightings in 3 days

        36 shark sightings in 3 days

        News BAIT fish are bringing sharks closer to shore at North Coast beaches, surf lifesavers have warned.

        ROUGH LANDING: Future uncertain for Ballina airport

        premium_icon ROUGH LANDING: Future uncertain for Ballina airport

        News Passenger numbers, income expected to drop dramatically

        ‘It's like saying pubs are open but... we can fine you’

        premium_icon ‘It's like saying pubs are open but... we can fine you’

        News Byron Shire’s mayor explains why he wants the NSW border closed

        Adorable note from local boy to Premier about Easter Bunny

        Adorable note from local boy to Premier about Easter Bunny

        News "I can leave hand wash out for him if you say he is allowed to come"