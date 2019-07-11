Has this controversial change to the markets paid off?

AB FAB SWEETY: Stall holder Lyndy Lee selling certified organic vegetables said thew new site was absolutely fabulous and business was great.

BYRON Farmers Market is on solid ground with its move to the Cavanbah Centre given the seal approval by punters and stall holders.

Everyone the Byron Shire News spoke to on Thursday morning loved not having to deal with the potholes and the mud of the old Butler Street site.

The only snag was parking. It seems everyone and their dog wanted to be there on day one, so parking was at a premium.

Market Manager Tom Carey said the first mornng was going well and impressed that, "so many people have come out to see us."

"The market area looks great, it's busy, everyone seems happy, the weather is perfect and everyone is happy not to be standing in potholes full of water," he said.

"In regards to parking we have a back up plan for a second area, and people can always use the free shuttle bus that runs continuously during the markets.

The Byron Farmers Market has moved to the Cavanbah centre on Ewingsdale Road while the controversial new Butler Street Bypass and transport terminal is constructed.