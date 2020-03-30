Farmer’s market closes, order apples from the farm

Lynette Costanzo sells apples from Stanthorpe with Sundowner apples and you can get home delivery. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK.

Lynette Costanzo sells apples from Stanthorpe with Sundowner apples and you can get home delivery. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK.

EVANS HEAD Farmer’s market has only been running a few months on Friday evenings but organiser Gretta Brown has decided to temporarily close it down.

“It saddens me to let you all know that after the new government regulations released by the PM, I have decided to temporarily shut down Evans Head Farmers Market,” Ms Brown said.

“In such uncertain times, it feels irresponsible to continue operation, it’s critical that we self isolate at the moment so we can support slowing the spread of this incredibly scary virus.”

Ms Brown said she was humbled by the support shown towards “the little market” in the past few months.

“I look forward to kicking off, where we left off once COVID-19 is under control,” she said.

“Thank you to the community and our stallholders for showing up every Friday, and building the market with me.”

One of the stalls at the market, Stanthorpe Apple’s can deliver fresh apples to the Evans Head area and beyond.

They need to be able to make up five boxes to make it worth travelling from Stanthorpe.

One box of apples is around 12-14kg in weight and is sold for $60 and can be a mixed box of Granny Smith apples, Fuji apples and pears.

Go to their Facebook Page- Stanthorpe Apples and make an order.