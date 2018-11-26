Farmer's legal battle with police over rifle silencer

A JONDARYAN farmer has taken the Queensland Police to the Queensland Civil and Administration Tribunal in a bid to obtain a silencer for his gun.

James Bruce Ryder told QCAT as a result of shooting animals on his 900 hectares of grain and cotton operation north of the city over a number of years he had suffered a "significant loss" of hearing in his left ear.

Wishing to continue shooting feral pigs, wild dogs and foxes, the tribunal heard Ryder was seeking the forbidden attachment to "preserve the remainder of his hearing".

Silencers are considered among the most serious type of weapons under Queensland law, falling in the same category as bazookas, grenade launchers and machine guns.

The review was heard in Brisbane, though the Police will now decided on whether Ryder is allowed the silencer. John Weekes

Exemptions from the law are rarely approved and are only done so when the person is a collector and rendered the weapon inoperable.

Ryder, who the tribunal heard is considered a fit and proper person to possess a firearm, had a request to be exempt from Queensland's strict gun laws rejected by Queensland Police earlier this year.

In his application for a review of that decision, Ryder filed articles debunking any links between criminal activity and silenced firearms.

The tribunal also heard the 48-year-old had worsened his hearing by shooting the animals from the cabin of his tractor because "does not wish to be down among the corn, in the presence of an angry boar".

Noting Ryder had a genuine need for the use of a suppressor (silencer), QCAT member Andrew McLean Williams referred the application back to the Queensland Police, questioning why silencers were in the same category as bazookas.