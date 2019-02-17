Farmer left a fortune for Coraki's hospital

LOOKING BACK: Campbell Coraki Hospital in 1910 and, below right, John Campbell's final resting place in Coraki cemetery.

THE large pillar topped with six columns finished with a cupola is not your average headstone.

But, then, John Campbell, resident under the headstone, was no average Coraki resident and the monument left to honour him reflects that.

He had come to Coraki in the early days of its settlement, selected a farm at Codrington and through hard work amassed quite a fortune.

John had never married, however, and as he got older, he became aware of the need for some type of hospital in the riverside village.

With this in mind John left in his will most of his savings to the building of a hospital.

He died on January 5, 1903, in the middle of a heatwave where temperatures reached nearly 44°.

He was one of 15 farmers who died that day after doing a normal day's work.

John had left between 6000 and 7000 pounds - a relative fortune in those days.

A committee was formed and the hospital site was described as being on "the south-eastern end of the showground ridge, and a better spot could not possibly have been selected."

It was opened in 1904 and became the heartbeat of a burgeoning town. Babies were born, people were cured and many spent their last days in the Campbell Coraki Hospital as it was officially known.

In 1951 it was saved from a grass fire where patients were evacuated, including one woman undergoing a major operation at the time.

Unfortunately, 107 years after it opened in 2011, Campbell Coraki Hospital closed its doors for good after a storm ripped through the town, damaging some of the roof.

