Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOOKING BACK: Campbell Coraki Hospital in 1910 and, below right, John Campbell's final resting place in Coraki cemetery.
LOOKING BACK: Campbell Coraki Hospital in 1910 and, below right, John Campbell's final resting place in Coraki cemetery. Sam's work place
News

Farmer left a fortune for Coraki's hospital

17th Feb 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 18th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE large pillar topped with six columns finished with a cupola is not your average headstone.

But, then, John Campbell, resident under the headstone, was no average Coraki resident and the monument left to honour him reflects that.

He had come to Coraki in the early days of its settlement, selected a farm at Codrington and through hard work amassed quite a fortune.

 

John Campbell's final resting place in Coraki cemetery.
John Campbell's final resting place in Coraki cemetery. Samantha Elley

John had never married, however, and as he got older, he became aware of the need for some type of hospital in the riverside village.

With this in mind John left in his will most of his savings to the building of a hospital.

He died on January 5, 1903, in the middle of a heatwave where temperatures reached nearly 44°.

He was one of 15 farmers who died that day after doing a normal day's work.

John had left between 6000 and 7000 pounds - a relative fortune in those days.

A committee was formed and the hospital site was described as being on "the south-eastern end of the showground ridge, and a better spot could not possibly have been selected."

It was opened in 1904 and became the heartbeat of a burgeoning town. Babies were born, people were cured and many spent their last days in the Campbell Coraki Hospital as it was officially known.

In 1951 it was saved from a grass fire where patients were evacuated, including one woman undergoing a major operation at the time.

Unfortunately, 107 years after it opened in 2011, Campbell Coraki Hospital closed its doors for good after a storm ripped through the town, damaging some of the roof.

References: The Campbell Hospital, Coraki - Honouring the founder, The Richmond River Herald and Northern Districts Advertiser, October 18, 1921; Coraki, The Richmond River Express and Tweed Advertiser, June 9, 1903: Local and general news, The Richmond River Herald and Northern District Advertiser, April 24, 1903; The Heat Wave - Fifteen deaths reported, The Brisbane Courier, January 6, 1903; The day townsfolk saved Coraki Hospital from a grass fire, December 16, 2013; www.northernstar. com.au/news/the-day- townsfolk-saved-coraki-hospital/ 2115259/.

coraki hospital northern rivers history tales from the grave
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Christmas art program has bright future

    premium_icon Christmas art program has bright future

    News SUCCESSFUL art program set to shine again during Lismore Lantern Festival.

    • 17th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
    Cracking good news for Casino Beef Week

    premium_icon Cracking good news for Casino Beef Week

    Rural BEEF Week set to host whipcracking championship

    • 17th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
    School to rally against restrictions slashing school numbers

    premium_icon School to rally against restrictions slashing school numbers

    News Public school in stoush with Education Department

    • 17th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
    Man missing after a swim at Ballina

    premium_icon Man missing after a swim at Ballina

    News Not yet located: A local man in his late 60's is missing