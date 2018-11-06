Farmer exiled from property after kill threats

A MAGISTRATE has ordered a Nimbin area man who allegedly threatened to kill his neighbours to remain exiled from his rural Stony Chute property.

Todd Owen Dean, 49, has pleaded not guilty to breaching an apprehended personal violence order on nine occasions between June 8 and September 23 this year at Stony Chute.

He is currently banned from going within 500m of his neighbours, under strict bail conditions.

Mr Dean faced Lismore Local Court on Monday where his solicitor Kate Brady sought to amend that bail condition because it effectively prohibits him returning home.

Ms Brady said Mr Dean wanted to return to the bush property to tend to his animals - which include a greyhound, cows, chickens, and parrots - and maintain the property for bushfire protection.

Other neighbours had been feeding the animals but didn't want to continue, the court heard.

But police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik strongly opposed any relaxing of bail conditions.

The court heard that Dean's dispute with his neighbours had escalated from tensions to the point where Dean had made repeated threats to kill them.

"It simply puts the alleged victims in an impossible position," Sgt Gradisnik said.

The allegations against Dean include that he knowingly contravened the APVO five times in June, a further two times in July, and then twice again in September.

Magistrate Heilpern noted that Dean had not breached the APVO since strict bail conditions were imposed on October 9. "That would indicate to me that the bail conditions are working," he said.

Mr Heilpern said "the balance must be in favour of the alleged victims in these matters".

"It's been a living hell for these people," he said.

"In those circumstances... bail is not going to be varied."

The matter returns to Lismore Local Court on November 27.