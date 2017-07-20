20°
News

Farmer emerges as potential next Lismore MP

Claudia Jambor
| 20th Jul 2017 3:05 PM
Tregeagle farmer Austin Curtin (right) is looking to make his move into politics.
Tregeagle farmer Austin Curtin (right) is looking to make his move into politics. Facebook

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TREGEAGLE farmer Austin Curtin has been named as a possible replacement for Thomas George at the next state election.

Aspiring politicians have begun throwing their hats in the ring to be Lismore's next National Party representative, with eight people rumoured to be vying for the candidacy.

The party has started its search for a new candidate as it hopes to regain Lismore as a safe National's seat, having suffered a 21.5% swing against Mr George at the 2015 election.

Mr Curtin, who is the son of a Lismore trauma surgeon of the same name, may rub shoulders with Premier Gladys Berejiklian during her visit to the North Coast for a National's function on Monday.

State National Party director Nathan Quigley said the event would present a great opportunity for Mr Curtain and others to get a taste of political life.

"A lot of (potential candidates) are still weighing up their appetite for putting their hand up," he said.

"I think having a chat with the Premier about where the government is going is an important part of that."

The National Party has called for nominations within its five branches in the Lismore electorate.

Mr Quigley said more potential candidates would emerge before branch nominations closed on August 11.

From there, Mr Quigley said the five branches would each vote for preferred frontrunners for the National's electorate election on September 9.

He said a shortlist of candidates, the number to be determined after the vote, would then be submitted for community pre-selection on November 18.

People on the electoral role will be eligible to vote during the community pre-selection.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore nationals party northern rivers elections northern rivers politics nswpol

Rail trails attract millions of tourism dollars

Rail trails attract millions of tourism dollars

RAIL trails around the world and across the country claim riders bring business and dollars to the regions.

Plea for road safety after 8 fatalities in 24 hours

Highway Patrol will be out in force over the next three days as Splendour in the grass kicks off.

Drive to the conditions, police implore

Fireman's dancing goes to the fundraising dogs

DANCING ON FIRE: NSW Fire & Rescue's senior fire-fighter Shane Hulbert shows Penthouse Doll a few steps ahead of his fundraising night at the Lismore Greyhound Club on July 25 for his Lismore Dance for Cancer campaign.

Shane's salsa efforts to be a howling success

Sigur Ros' marriage equality T-shirt for sale at Splendour

TRIO: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

The garment was created by London-based illustrator Andrew Rae

Local Partners

Mayor's ominous statement: 'No-one dies from a pothole'

IT MAY have been a throwaway line in a council meeting, but it has taken on an eerie, omen-like prophecy from the mouth of the Byron mayor.

Driver trapped in town centre crash

Paramedics have rushed a man to Lismore Base after a crash in the Coraki town centre this morning.

Hour long clean up in CBD

Tex, Don and Charlie: Australia's three amigos are back

Tex, Don and Charlie: An Australian super group formed by Don Walker from Cold Chisel, Tex Perkins from The Cruel Sea and widely respected guitarist Charlie Owen.

They have a new album, You Don't Know Lonely

Kitty Flanagan's smashing comedy show is coming

Kitty Flanagan is performing at C.ex Coffs this Friday.

The popular comedian brings her latest stand up show to Lismore

Kings of Vegas to reign in Ballina

KINGS OF VEGAS: Harrison Craig is bringing his Kings of Vegas show to the Ballina RSL Club in September. Tickets are on sale now.

Harrison Craig brings his latest show

Why Sleeping Duck turned down a $500,000 offer on Shark Tank

Tuesday night’s episode of Shark Tank on Channel 10 saw Melbourne university mates Selvam Sinnappan, 30, and Winston Wijeyeratne, 29, turn down a $500K offer

Lisa Wilkinson portrait wins Packer Room Prize

A portrait of Lisa Wilkinson by artist Peter Smeeth has taken out this year's Packer Room Prize.

"The winning of this award is 99 per cent due to Lisa."

Ninja Warrior: What it takes to win it

Isaac Caldiero assesses Mount Midoriyama during Season 7 of American Ninja Warrior.Source:Supplied

Only six people have managed to successfully complete the course

Game of Thrones creators slammed for new show

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

The show's creators have already been lined up to make the new show

Sarain Carson Fox: from Standing Rock to Splendour Forum

SBS Viceland presenter Sarain Carson Fox will be a guest speaker at the Splendour Forum at Splendour in the Grass on Saturday.

RISE host to discuss First Nations activism with festival-goers.

Naughty and nude: Pre-school book shocks parents

BOOK TIME: A Sunshine Coast parent has been left reeling after coming across nude pictures in his son's school book.

Have you read this book to your kids?

LG's 77 inch wallpaper TV has $40k price tag

LG's wallpaper TV shows off over 1 Billion colours in Active HDR with an integrated Dolby Vision™Dolby Atmos Soundbar.

Television that had tech journalists from around the world drooling

A Sanctuary in Lilli Pilli

8/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 $785,000 to...

Peace, privacy and a gorgeous outlook is assured in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse with extra toilet and a northern aspect overlooking a...

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

Luxury Beachside Investment

25/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 2 Contact Agent

Do not miss this opportunity to purchase a luxury beach house directly opposite Belongil Beach and close to all amenities with great returns. Newly refurnished...

Prime Industrial Opportunity!

2/70 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 1 1 $445,000 to...

Excellent commercial space in the Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate. This warehouse is ideally positioned in a fantastic complex within easy walking distance to...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,750,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

Hidden Sunrise Gem

46 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 1 $785,000 to...

Sitting behind a private fence is this immaculate home set on a 604m2 low maintenance block with lovely established gardens and a north-east aspect. Perfectly...

Private Bali Oasis In Town

1/86 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Contact Agent

Set on 439m2 of land this very private 2 bedroom townhouse is surrounded by beautiful, established tropical gardens. This creates the feeling of a Balinese...

MODERN ESSENCE OF BEACHSIDE LIVING

2a Clifford Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,295,000 to...

Stylishly modern and beautifully renovated, this stand-out, quality home is positioned in a highly sought after private and relaxed beachside location, offering...

Fantastic Family Home Or Beachside Investment

2B Beachcomber Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,120,000 to...

This solid brick home is located in one of the quietest settings close to town. The property has a north aspect overlooking a reserve and is only a few minutes...

Development Site in Main St with Huge Street Frontage

Lot 10 Federal Drive, Federal 2480

Commercial 4 2 Offers...

This 4000m2 rare parcel of land right in the main street of Federal offers incredible development potential and huge street frontage. The northern end of the...

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."