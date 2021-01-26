Farmer convicted of stealing cattle to appeal his penalty

A CASINO farmer found guilty of stealing calves and cruelly cutting their ears will appeal his sentence, a court has heard.

Brian John Donaldson, 36, was sentenced in November after he was been found guilty of stealing five calves from a Myrtle Creek property in May 2019.

In the same hearing, Donaldson was also found guilty of applying a brand, in this case attaching national identification tags to the cattle’s ears, without the stock owner’s consent earlier in 2020.

He had kept the five calves after finding them on his property and removed large parts of their ears to remove their identifying tags to attach his own electronic ear tags to the calves, according to court documents.

Brian Donaldson was convicted with cattle theft.

He then took them to the Casino Saleyards, where he worked, and tried to sell them while claiming he was the owner.

However, after speaking with a co-worker who raised questions about the cattle’s ears, Donaldson admitted they were his neighbour’s and the cattle was returned to their rightful owner.

Donaldson was convicted and sentenced to conditional release order for 12 months for stealing the cattle.

The other charge of applying a brand to the animal without the knowledge of the owner was dealt with under Section 10A and dismissed.

Donaldson appeared before Lismore District Court on Monday, to discuss his plan to appeal the initial ruling.

Judge Jeffery McLennan told the court he would read four transcripts and view any video evidence in chambers before the appeal hearing on March 30.