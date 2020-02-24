Farmer accused of calf disfigurement, theft faces court

UNDERSTANDING “obscure legislation” has delayed a hearing into allegations a Casino farmer stole five calves from his neighbour and cruelly cut their ears before trying to sell them at the saleyards.

Brian John Donaldson, 36, who faced Casino Local Court on Friday, has been charged with stealing five calves from a Myrtle Creek property in May 2019, altering or destroying their earmarks, not possessing an accurate transported stock statement, applying brands without an owner’s consent, failing to comply with a requirement to notify the owner of livestock of the calves being impounded, and dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

He has previously entered pleas of not guilty to all charges.

Police allege Mr Donaldson stole and tried to claim ownership of five calves allegedly belonging to his neighbour after he found them on his “Oaklands” property at Gibberagee last year.

He then allegedly tried to sell them at Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange in Casino after he had removed large parts of the animals’ ears to remove their identifying tags.

He allegedly then attached his own ear tags to the calves.

Police arrested the man at the saleyards in June.

The alleged owner of the stolen cattle, grazier Lloyd Brown, told the hearing on Friday he traditionally puts a registered ear mark identifier in the shape of a comma on both ears of each beast.

“When you inoculate the calves, you give them two inoculations (and after) the first (inoculation) I put (the earmark) in the ear, so I know they haven’t had the second treatment, (and then) I put the ear mark in both ears (after the second inoculation),” Mr Brown said.

Auctioneer Matthew McCormack said he had dealt with Mr Donaldson at the saleyards when the calves arrived and noticed “they had a big ear marking”.

“It looked like a seven under the ear,” Mr McCormack said.

“It’s an earmark that you don’t see very often, you do see it from time to time but it’s not very (common).”

With the police prosecutor and Mr Donaldson’s solicitor, Daniel Roff, still to give their final submissions, Magistrate Kathy Crittenden adjourned the hearing to May 22 in the Casino Local Court.

Mr Roff told the court he would expect submissions would take about two hours.

“There’s some obscure legislation, there’s a process to work through that,” he said.