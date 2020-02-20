Farmer accused of calf disfigurement, theft faces court

Detectives on the Northern Rivers allege the Casino man cut out large parts of calves' ears with scissors to remove their earmark identifications.

A CASINO farmer charged with stealing calves from his neighbour and cruelly cutting their ears said he didn’t intend to claim the beasts were his own, a court has heard.

Brian John Donaldson, 36, faced Casino Local Court on Wednesday for the first day of the hearing into allegations he stole and tried to claim ownership of five calves before selling them at Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange in Casino last year.

Mr Donaldson has been charged with stealing five calves from a Myrtle Creek property in May 2019, altering or destroying their earmarks, not possessing an accurate transported stock statement, applying brands without an owner’s consent, failing to comply with a requirement to notify the owner of livestock of the calves being impounded, and dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

Detectives on the Northern Rivers have arrested and charged a farmer with cattle theft and animal cruelty offences. Police allege the man cut out large parts of calves' ears with scissors to remove their earmark identifications.

He has previously entered pleas of not guilty to all charges.

The court heard on Wednesday a charge of committing an act of aggravated cruelty upon each of the calves had been withdrawn.

Police allege Mr Donaldson noticed cows, calves and a bull, belonging to his neighbour, while mustering his cattle on his “Oaklands” property at Gibberagee.

He allegedly returned the cows and bull but failed to return the five calves, instead removing large parts of their ears to remove their identifying tags.

He allegedly then attached his own electronic ear tags to the calves.

Police arrested the man at the saleyards in June.

Richmond Police District rural crime detection team officer in charge, detective Senior Constable Christopher Wallis told the court upon inspection of the calves at the saleyards, they seemed to be “quite distressed”.

“They were quite flighty and pushed into the back of the pen,” detective Sen-Constable Wallis said.

During Mr Donaldson’s three-hour police interview, which was played to the court, he said he found the animals were being destructive on his property and moved them to the saleyards because he was concerned for the safety of his family, cattle and property.

Mr Donaldson said he immediately recognised the calves were not his because they didn’t have his “yellow tag” identifier or any other form of identification.

When asked why he didn’t use his own “yellow tags”, Mr Donaldson said he didn’t want the cattle to be mistaken for his own and created the new ear marks.

“I thought I’d trim the ear as minimal as I could not try to hide evidence but to ID them so if they broke out … I could clearly ID them from the cut,” Mr Donaldson said

“I could clearly find out they were the cattle I was trying to find the owner for.

“If they were in a box and they looked the same, I wanted to be able to point them out.

“I was not trying to claim ownership.”

Mr Donaldson said he also had attempted to find the owners of the cattle.

With an hour left of the police recording yet to be played before the court, Magistrate Kathy Crittenden adjourned the hearing until Friday.