Subscribe Today's Paper
Farm worker freed from potato harvester, to be airlifted

Tara Miko
by
13th Aug 2019 7:57 AM | Updated: 9:08 AM
UPDATE: A MAN has suffered a serious leg injury after getting trapped in a potato harvester in the Lockyer Valley this morning.

The man is being stabilised by LifeFlight crews at the Harm Dr property at Crowley Vale and will be airlifted to hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the patient was in a serious condition with injuries predominantly to the leg.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 7.45am.

8AM: PARAMEDICS are responding to reports a farm worker has their leg stuck in a piece of machinery at a Lockyer Valley farm this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics including the critical care paramedic is en route to the farm on Harm Dr at Crowley Vale.

The spokeswoman said the initial report received about 7.45am was for a patient with their leg caught in the machine, believed to be a potato harvester.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews from Toowoomba have been tasked to the incident to assist QAS.

Toowoomba Chronicle

