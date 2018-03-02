SECOND TIME: Machinery and items stolen from farm...again

This skid steer was stolen from Noel Ball's Leeville property in 2014. Last weekend thieves stole a similar machine from the same property.

AN OPEN gate, a cut padlock and a missing skid steer loader - it wasn't the welcome home Noel Ball had hoped for.

Mr Ball returned to his property at Leeville yesterday to find thieves had stolen not only the 2007 mustang 2054 skid steer, but also the ramps used to load the machine, a water pump and attachments, totalling about $20,000.

And it wasn't the first time.

In 2014, Mr Ball was the target of a similar robbery, with thieves getting away with an almost identical haul - a bright yellow Mustang 940 skid steer loader worth $15,000. Over the years, he said there had been other thefts, losing water pumps and stock yards.

Mr Ball was on a three-week visit to New Zealand when he received a phone last Saturday telling him his skid steer had been spotted away from his farm. He called family to check his property, where they found padlocks cut and the equipment gone.

Mr Ball said the theft was demoralising.

"To replace the machine ... it might be three months before I get the machine to do what I want to do," he said. "It's not like going to Woolworths to get a pair of socks. It takes time to find something appropriate."

Mr Ball said he had heard he wasn't the only victim of theft in the area, and it had been increasing over the past five years. He encouraged people to report thefts to police.

"People think insurance will cover it. But it doesn't," he said.

"Unless you report it, it's just a statistic. It doesn't stop."