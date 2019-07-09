Farewell to one of Lismore's sporting legends

HAROLD Crozier, one of the most prominent sportsmen in Lismore's history, has died at the age of 86 in Ballina.

Mr Crozier had a stellar career in baseball, not only as a 1st grade player in the Lismore Baseball Association, but also representing Australia in 1959.

He also starred on the cricket pitch, leading many teams on the Northern Rivers as well as playing for NSW Country overseas.

Under his captaincy Easts Cricket Club won either a minor or major premiership seventeen times over a 20-year period.

He scored around 10,000 runs and hit ten centuries in his career for Easts.

Mr Crozier's contribution to sport was rewarded when he was honoured with the naming of a field in Lismore after him - Crozier Oval.

Harold and Nan Crozier celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at the Crowley retirement village boardroom, Ballina. Alina Rylko

In 2017, Mr Crozier celebrated his 60th year wedding anniversary with wife Nan at Crowley Retirement Village in Ballina, surrounded by family and friends.

He was the loved father and father-in-law of Lindy and Wayne, Jo and Mel, Dave and Lisa and adored Poppy Cro to six grandchildren.

Mr Crozier died at Crowley Care Nursing Home Ballina, on Saturday July 6.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Mr Crozier's life to be held at St. Andrew's Anglican Church, Zadoc Street Lismore on Thursday, July 11 commencing at 10.30.