Farewell to former Lismore mayor

FORMER Lismore mayor and long time councillor John Crowther has passed away at the age of 90.

The loved father of Rebecca, Eva, Johnny (decd), Graham (decd), stepson Ben and husband of Judy died peacefully at Lismore Base Hospital on Saturday June 30.

Family and friends are mourning the much-loved community figure.

Jenny Dowell said his passing was "sad news”.

She said as a long-time councillor John "was a wonderful supporter of the need for our new gallery”.

On Ms Dowell's Facebook post Ian Phillips said: "I really appreciated John”.

Lois Kelly said: "He was a big supporter of the Business Enterprise Centre - working to allow (money) for me to set up the Left Bank (now Palate) restaurant all those years back.”

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate John's life at St Andrews Anglican Church, Lismore on Friday July 6 at 10.30am followed by a burial at East Lismore Cemetery.