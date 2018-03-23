Farewell to Alstonville legend and 'true gentleman'

Vincent 'Tinny' Fuller, the much-loved caretaker of the Alstonville Showgrounds, has passed away.

TRIBUTES are flowing after the death of much-loved Alstonville legend, Vincent "Tinny” Fuller.

Tinny and his late wife, Jan, lived on site at the Alstonville Showgrounds since the early 1990s and were caretakers of the grounds for more than 20 years. Mrs Fuller passed away in 2016.

It was with a "heavy heart” that the Alstonville Agricultural Show announced Tinny's passing on Facebook this week.

"Tinny and his late wife Jan were the caretakers of the Alstonville show grounds for many years,” they wrote.

"Tinny was a selfless human, always putting others before himself.

"He will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, champ.

"Out thoughts and love go out to the the Fuller family. The Alstonville Show is forever in debt to you and Jan.

"We will update the funeral details for Tinny when they come to hand.”

The news has saddened the Alstonville community, with more than 200 reactions and almost 100 comments on the Facebook post.

One of the comments was from Tinny and Jan's grandson, Nathan Tinny Linton, who thanked the community for the "outpouring of love and support”.

"Truly was the kindest most loving man, who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. Love you Pop,” he wrote.

We've shared some of the tributes here.

Andy Brown: "A huge portion of Alstonville history. You'll be sadly missed.”

Nicole Bruton: "Alstonville will never be the same. RIP Tinny.”

Karen Roberts: "My thoughts are with Tinny's family and friends. He was always a kind and helpful man to our family and I'm sure to many others as well. Long live his memory.”

Alex Gibbon: "Very sad day for the whole town. Tinny always looked out for me and my brother growing up, giving us a clip under the ear when we where naughty and helping us in times of need. True gentleman that certainly made an impact in my life.”

Geoff Wilson: "Tinny and Jan, two of the most kind hearted, genuine people I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. You both helped me and my family so much, and you will be missed by many people, old mate. Your memories will be with me forever. Condolences to all your family.”

Michelle Bailey: "A great Alstonville treasure, loved him as our neighbour and friend and coach.”

Olivia Star: "Tinny was such a beautiful, honest, sweet hearted man. He will be greatly missed by his many friends, family and the Alstonville community. RIP you true blue legend.”

Justene Webster: "Face of Alstonville, gone but not forgotten.”

Jason Nowlan: "RIP Tinny. A true gentleman and an icon of Alstonville. Our thoughts go out to his family.”

Luke Jenkins: "Many great memories of this happy man keeping Alstonville looking pristine, there will never be another.”