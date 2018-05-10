Farewell to a man who made Lismore a 'place that cares'

COMMUNITY CHAPLIN: Reverend Bob Rutherford has passed away after suffering a stroke in early May. Here, he conducted the service at the Lismore RSL sub branch for Remembrance Day ceremony. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

THE former minister of the Lismore Uniting Church, a man who took his religion to the community, has died after he suffered a stroke last week.

The Lismore Regional Mission announced Bob Rutherford's death on social media last night.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing this evening of Rev Bob Rutherford," they posted.

"Bob suffered a massive stroke last week and has slowly deteriorated each day (and) he passed into the presence of the Lord surrounded by his family.

"Please join us in praying for Gail and the family at this difficult time.

On the Lismore Regional Mission Facebook page, the organisation posted: "Such sad news... My heart goes out to Gail and family. I also extend my deep condolences to all of the Lismore Regional Mission team and its many congregants who knew Bob Rutherford."

Reverend Bob as he was known, made his mark in Lismore by getting the church involved with community events, providing breakfast for the city's homeless and getting behind the campaign for a homeless shelter.

After seven-and-half years at the helm of the Uniting Church in Lismore, he retired in 2010.

At the time he spoke to the Lismore Echo about his life in the church and his future hopes.

"I'll be doing three days a week voluntary chaplaincy work with the Rural Fire Service and I'm looking forward to that, otherwise I'll be fishing and working on a few other hobbies and projects," he told the paper.

At the time, former mayor Jenny Dowell said Bob worked tirelessly to "make Lismore a place that cares for everyone".

"Bob has made the Uniting Church the most connected Church to the community," she said.

"He has been the driving force in providing support for Lismore's down and out by providing assistance and raising funds for services that help people in a very practical way."

Rev Bob always maintained his work in the community was his reason for being.

"The only way for me for the Church to be fair dinkum is to get out to where the people are," he said.

"I maintain it is not the Church's role to cast a net over the community and drag everybody into a church."

Reverend Bob revealed he felt the calling to serve the Church from about the age of 15.

After leaving school he worked as a storeman and packer, in a men's wear shop and as a procurement clerk for a car parts company.

"I had visions of going into the police force, but they were very strict in those days and I was half an inch too short and six pounds too light," he said.

Whilst taking on a trade as a moulder, he planned to go to Bible College and become a missionary.

Instead, his career included two years in the tiny sheep and wheat community of Wakool in the south-west Riverina district as a lay pastor.

After returning to study to do his HSC, he went to South Strathfield as a student pastor then completed his Bachelor of Theology.

There he set up a coffee house ministry called The Upper Room in Yagoona (a suburb of Bankstown).

"We ministered to fringe kids, kids off the street," he said.

"We had some very tragic situations, one girl who was kicked out of home because she failed her HSC and was left to her own devices and ended up on drugs and died before her 20th birthday."

Rev Rutherford also worked in Parramatta Girls Home and the Reiby Juvenile Justice Detention Centre in Campbelltown, then was sent to Narrandera where he set up an innovative program for young offenders.

During his three years at Narrandera, Rev Rutherford went from being a probationer to an ordained Minister and was then sent to Newcastle where he became the superintendent of the central mission.

He then spent about eight years working as an 'industrial chaplain' with BHP steelworks at a time when they cut their staff from 12,000 to 6000.

"I think that meeting people at the coalface like that is where the Church ought to be," he said.

At his retirement, Rev Rutherford said his legacy in Lismore has been as a facilitator and supporting other people to run with projects they are passionate about and includes in there, the homeless breakfasts which were started by Ray Ingram, and also a co-operative they have formed with an Aboriginal congregation known as Marmung.

His funeral details are yet to be announced.