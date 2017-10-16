Heartbreaking farewell to little angel, princess and fighter

The funeral service for Jaelyn Anne Marie Cottam-Harris was held at the Parkview Funeral Home in Goonellabah.

THERE was a sea of pink and purple at Parkview Funeral Home in Goonellabah this afternoon, as friends and family of Jaelyn Anne Marie Cottam-Harris gathered to say goodbye.

Little Jaelyn was only 11 weeks old when she passed away on October 8 due to a number of complications and illnesses.

Her mother, Krystal Cottam, said she spent every day beside her watching her do things doctors didn't think she would ever be able to do.

"She defied all odds," Ms Cottam said.

"I am very blessed to be her mother."

All those who knew her described her as an angel, princess and a fighter.

Officiant Warren Jacobson opened the service by having Jaelyn's immediate family light candles in remembrance.

"When a child dies we mourn the life that was and the life that might have been," Mr Jacobson read.

"We know Jaelyn would of brought so much love into this world.

"She had an impact on your lives and will live forever in your memories and hearts."

Jaelyn's paediatrician, Dr Ian Lennon, said her short life was treasured.

"She will take her mysterious diagnosis with her," he said.

"She was cared for and fussed over, a good life is to be so loved."

Bethany Lock said being Jaelyn's godmother was one of the biggest blessings in her life.

"To be given the opportunity to be this princess's godmother was the most precious gift," she said.

"She will always be looking over her mummy, daddy and (her siblings)."

Krystal's sister Jasmine Cottam shared a poem she wrote in tribute to her "special angel in heaven".

She read: "It is not where we want her but it is where God wanted her."

The service closed with a ceremonial scattering of rose petals on her coffin and the release of pink and purple balloons in the courtyard.

Ms Cottam and Matthew Harris said they were overwhelmed with the love and support they received as they finally lay their daughter to rest.

If you wish to continue to support the family, please donate on their Go Fund Me page. Visit, https://www.gofundme.com/jaelyns-medical-needs