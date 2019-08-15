Farewell to a Byron Bay surfing original

BYRON Bay surf champion Danny Wills remembers his dad Mick as an an old school guy who built his life around respect and honour.

Mick Wills passed away from oesophageal cancer in early August.

"It was a very aggressive form of the disease," Danny said.

"But I am so grateful my sisters Michelle and Amy, my Nan and I had the chance to talk with dad and say our goodbyes."

Born at Byron Bay hospital in 1953 Graeme Lyle 'Mick' Wills grew up living above the service station that stands at the Butler Street roundabout.

He attended the local primary school before going on to high school in Mullumbimby

"My Nan and Pop built that servo and when they sold up and moved to Lismore to go farming dad stayed here in Byron eventually working at Walkers Meats," Danny said.

Danny said surfing was a huge part of his father's life, something that bonded father and son together.

"Dad started surfing at the age of 10. He was real old school, a very graceful surfer but also very powerful in the water, he loved the big waves.

"He commanded a lot of respect in the surf, he practised martial arts which kept him great shape.

"Always a major supporter of me and my career, he told me that as a baby I just loved the water and he got me into the surf at the age of 18 months.

"I guess he saw I had potential to build a career as a professional surfer and he always did everything in his power to get me there."

Danny debut on the surfing world tour in 1997 rising to be ranked number 3 in the world in 1998.

"Up until I was a teenager we would go surfing together every day," Danny said.

"One of my fondest memories I have of my dad is the surfing trip we took together to Hawaii the first year I was on the tour.

"We spent a few weeks surfing the big waves at Sunset Beach together."

Mick was remembered by around 150 friends last week at a wake at the Suffolk Park Hotel.

"To have everyone there including dad's brothers Gary and Ian was very touching and a bit overwhelming.

"It was great to see dad was so respected by the local surfing fraternity."

Mick was also a long time member of the Byron Bay Boardriders Club.

President Neil Cameron said Mick Wills was a club original, "a traditional straight up and down guy hugely respected by club members."

"The club extends its condolences to Danny and his family and want him to know Mick has a special place in our hearts," Mr Cameron said.