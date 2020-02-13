Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tensions reached boiling point at a high school this morning when out-of-control students reportedly came to blows in the schoolyard.
Tensions reached boiling point at a high school this morning when out-of-control students reportedly came to blows in the schoolyard.
Crime

Far North student taken to hospital, school put in lockdown

by Peter Carruthers
13th Feb 2020 5:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TENSIONS reached boiling point at Mareeba State High School this morning when out-of-control students reportedly came to blows in the schoolyard.

A concerned parent who has two children at the school reported classrooms were in "lockdown" following clashes between students.

A broken window smashed at a disturbance at the Mareeba State High School this morning.
A broken window smashed at a disturbance at the Mareeba State High School this morning.

"I think the school will have a good hold on it but there was bit of mayhem," she said.

"There was racial comment being thrown around yesterday and it stated again today.

"Teachers are not letting anyone out of classroom and they are in lockdown."

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed one person had been taken to Mareeba Hospital in a stable condition at 11.59am.

Senior constable Aleda Day of the Mareeba police said "there has been a disturbance (but) all parties have been separated and police are investigating".

Education Queensland has been contacted for comment.

crime far north queensland school

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Are Will and Kate coming to Rappville?

        premium_icon Are Will and Kate coming to Rappville?

        News The PM and rugby league stars have visited, but never the royals. Not yet.

        How to get your local tickets to Splendour in the Grass

        premium_icon How to get your local tickets to Splendour in the Grass

        News FIND out here when where and how to get your tickets to the 2020 music festival.

        Teacher’s bloodied escape before death on M1

        premium_icon Teacher’s bloodied escape before death on M1

        Crime He was allegedly tied to a chair and bashed with a golf club

        What you need to know about the weather this week

        premium_icon What you need to know about the weather this week

        News Tropical cyclone likely to impact with big swells