Far North Queensland hotels fail statewide pool safety audit.
News

FNQ hotel pools fail safety audit

by Chris Calcino
11th Dec 2018 6:16 AM
TOURISM operators in Cairns and Weipa are among 20 hotels, motels and resorts facing potential legal action after failing a statewide audit of swimming pool safety.

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission discovered dozens of operators with unregistered pools or pools lacking safety certificates.

QBCC Commissioner Brett Bassett (above) said no accommodation type was off limits, with the investigation covering everything from budget backpacker hostels to five-star resorts.

"With the busy holiday season upon us, families deserve to feel safe no matter where they choose to stay," Mr Bassett said.

"Pleasingly, 400 operators passed the audit, however more than 80 operators were sent a warning letter.

"Unfortunately, 20 operators failed to comply and were referred to local government for appropriate enforcement action, including properties in Weipa, Cairns, Mackay, Rockhampton, Roma, and on the Gold Coast."

fnq pool safety safety audit swimming pools

