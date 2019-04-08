Far North Coast trio kicking goals

PROUD MOMENT: Connor Johnston was named Northern NSW Match Official of the month.

FAR North Coast trio Carlo Borro, Connor Johnston and Scott McNeill have been recognised with Northern NSW Football awards from Newcastle Permanent Building Society.

Borro is from Lismore Richmond Rovers and was named coach of the month.

The contribution he has made to the game over many years is enormous and he was recognised with life membership at Rovers many years ago for his efforts.

He continues as a player but also as a coach of multiple junior and senior teams.

Borro has been a coach within the club for many years and coached many age divisions.

He currently runs training for each of the three teams that his children are in as well as his senior side.

His dedication to improving the juniors within Rovers has been greatly appreciated by many current senior players.

Borro is always looking for new ways to improve his coaching methods and the coaching methods within the club but the most noticeable thing that he brings to the game is passion and a desire to create an environment of inclusiveness for every individual.

In other awards, 21-year-old Connor Johnston was named match official of the month.

He has been a match official in the Far North Coast zone since 2011.

He began as a talented assistant referee, quickly being appointed on men's premier division competition and being awarded the Assistant Referee of the Year in 2014.

He then moved through the grades as a centre referee, to become a regular men's premier division referee.

Johnston is an enthusiastic referee who has had many achievements, including receiving the Referee's Referee Award (2015), Most Improved Senior Referee Award (2016) and he was selected to referee at the 2017 FFA National Youth Championships for boys in Coffs Harbour.

Elsewhere, Scott McNeill spends an enormous amount of time committed to Dunoon United which saw him named volunteer of the month.

McNeill is the person that people now think about when the question is raised about why the club is able to achieve so much.

In the past he has had roles including grounds coordinator, council liaison, miniroos coordinator and ground set-up.

This year he has stepped into the role of club president and so far he has been involved with an extraordinary list of responsibilities and tasks.

If someone needs to be found to do a job he will go and find them, if he can't, he will probably just do it.

He is reliable, logical and does everything except club technical director, because he believes he knows very little about the game (so he says) but that hasn't stopped his passion as a volunteer.