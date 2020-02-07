Menu
Kalani Ellis, from Trinity Lismore Swimming Club, is one of many local swimmers selected in the Swimming North Coast team for the Speedo Sprint finals in Sydney. Picture: Ursula Bentley @CapturedAus
Far North Coast swimmers chosen for sprint finals

Mitchell Craig
7th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
A HOST of Far North Coast swimmers have been selected to compete in the Speedo Sprint finals in Sydney.

They will form the Swimming North Coast team for the shorter distance-style event.

Swimmers were picked from performances at Lismore and Taree on the weekend.

Results from both venues were merged together and the best swimmers from each age group in under-eights to under-13s were selected.

A total of 76 swimmers have been selected and from across the 22 regional clubs that attended.

Casino will be well represented with Lachlan Bower, Hayden Comerford, Harper Gould, Emma Green, Sarah Green, Hayden Griffin, Peter Hampson, Elle Hannigan, Billy McGrath, Belle Wall and Clayton Wilkinson attending.

Lismore Workers has Aidan Arnison, Michael Bullpitt, William Bullpitt, Jacqueline Button, Rahni Pope, Maya Shrestha and Georgie White.

Trinity Lismore Swimming Club has its fair share in the team with Alana Bromhead, Jamyson Ellis, Kalani Ellis, Zoe Farmer, Taylor Hancock and Noah White going.

Woodenbong has two members going nine-year-old Isla Shaw and 11-year-old Clay Shaw.

Kyogle has one representative in Imogen Landsdown, while Mullumbimby’s Mira Brittain is also attending.

Other swimmers going for this zone are Lachlan Adams and Alexander Seamer (Murwillumbah), Tiggi Groves and Rorey Smith (Kingscliff), Jett Burke (Maclean) and Hayden Whyte (Yamba).

The event will be held at Homebush on February 29.

