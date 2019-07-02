Far North Coast masters earn NSW hockey selection

WINNERS: The Far North Coast Over-40/45s hockey team won the NSW State final against Illawarra.

A STACK of Far North Coast hockey players have been selected in the NSW Masters teams after winning the state final in Sydney.

FNC played in a combined over-40/45s division with Grant Smith scoring the winning goal in a 1-0 win over Illawarra in the final.

They had a tournament to remember after beating the more fancied Sydney representative team 3-2 in its semi-final.

Brett Crawford, Mark Harris and Darryl Hughes will represent the NSW over-40s team at the Australian Masters tournament in Western Australia in September.

Crawford was selected in the Australian team last year and has set the goal of representing the national team at the World Cup in England next year.

"We hadn't won it (state final) since 2013 so it was a great result,” Crawford said.

"Everyone that nominated themselves for (NSW) selection got picked and it was great to beat Sydney after a 4-0 loss last year.

"They play a lot more hockey than we do and have a mid-week masters competition as well.”

Ballina's Richard Lawrence was selected in the NSW overs-40s second team while James Marshall has been named as a shadow player.

Coraki will be well represented in the top NSW over-45s side with Jamie Beddoes, Dave Brown, Simon Brown and Troy Robson picked.

East Lismore's Anthony Carney will represent at state level for the first time while Smith is also in the team.

Grafton's Dave Dart was also part of the team and will play for the second NSW over-45s side.

"It was a good trip away, it's always competitive and a decent standard of hockey,” Crawford said.

"Winning helps with selection and it was a result of the effort that everyone put in.”

FNC will host the Australian under-21 hockey championships at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah next week.