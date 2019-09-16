Menu
A leopard seal rests on a beach between Byron and Ballina. These creatures are traditionally found in Antartica.
News

PHOTOS: Top predator makes an appearance at Lennox Head

Marc Stapelberg
by
16th Sep 2019 5:17 PM
Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

BEACH goers are asked to keep a respectful distance and obey warning signs after a leopard seal arrived on Far North Coast beaches this week.

The animal is believed to be the same creature who appeared in Iluka on Friday and was spotted resting further north between Ballina and Byron Bay.

The seal is silky grey in complexion and has taken to resting all day on the beach at Lennox Head.

Leopard seal's are the second largest seal in Antarctica and are top predators feeding on a vast array of prey.

ORRCA spokesperson Tiffany Lee has been watching the creature and helping to document its features.

"We usually get between one and four every year," she said.

She said there was an exclusion zone around the leopard seal which was for the protection of general public as well as the seal itself.

"By law it is 40 metres."

She estimated the leopard seal was a young male.

Donations can be made online to ORRCA.

Lismore Northern Star

