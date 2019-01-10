Menu
Far North Coast Sixers wicket keeper Mia Viel during the game against Penrith at Mortimer Oval in Lismore.
Far North Coast Sixers wicket keeper Mia Viel during the game against Penrith at Mortimer Oval in Lismore. Marc Stapelberg
Far North Coast cricket talent pool

Mitchell Craig
10th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
TALENTED batsman Riley Weir has top-scored for the Far North Coast Sixers in three of their games in the Lismore Workers Club under-12 cricket carnival this week.

Weir scored 32 not out from opening bat in a four-wicket loss against Mid North Coast on Tuesday.

He backed it up by scoring 20 in the middle order when they played one of the better teams in Penrith at Mortimer Oval in Lismore yesterday.

Penrith was always going to be hard to run down after finishing 4-156 in the 25-over game with Flynn Nicholls (31 not out) and Will Bell (30 not out) leading the way for the Sydney team.

The Sixers are captained by Tintenbar-East Ballina junior Mia Viel, who is also the team's wicket keeper.

Charlie Evesson was the pick of the bowlers in the Sixers' second game, taking 3-7 against Tamworth.

Defending champions North Shore came out swinging in its first game yesterday, finishing 3-162 against Tamworth at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah.

Zack Winslow led a tight bowling attack, taking 2-13 and restricting Tamworth to 5-59 off its 25 overs.

Far North Coast Thunder has made a great start winning three games and drawing with Penrith on the first day.

FNC claimed the title in 2007 and has fielded at least two teams every year since.

The carnival has proved so popular it helped spawn the LJ Hooker under-13 carnival at Ballina which has now run for many years concurrently.

