News

Far North Coast airports to conduct safety checks

Aisling Brennan
28th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Important flight path safety checks are being carried out at seven NSW aerodromes next month.

The checks are being conducted by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority to make sure instrument procedure flight paths at the aerodromes operate safely.

The aerodromes being checked on February 1 and 2 are:

•Lismore

•Ballina Byron Gateway

•Coffs Harbour

•Grafton

•Taree

•Port Macquarie

•Kempsey

A twin-engine Cessna Conquest aircraft will be used to carry out the safety checks within an area up to 35 kilometres from the aerodromes.

Low-level flying is an essential part of the safety exercise, with the aircraft down as low as several hundred feet at times.

Residents may notice an uncommon flying pattern, but this is to make sure obstacles are accurately marked on charts and no new obstacles exist.

Obstacles can be towers, trees, masts or buildings that can be a danger to aircraft.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority requires aerodrome flight path safety checks to be carried out every three years to maintain a high level of air safety at all aerodromes.

If poor weather or other factors do not allow the safety checks to go ahead on the planned days they will be carried out as soon as possible.

CASA has contracted the operation of the special check flights to Corporate Air, one of Australia's largest and longest established aviation services providers.

Lismore Northern Star

