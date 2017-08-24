25°
News

Fantasy world of dance and performance in Nimbin

Marc Stapelberg
| 24th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
LICENCE TO THRILL: Fantasies Erotique Cabaret this season will also feature beautiful rope art by Don Bozza as well as double pole act from the best dancers in the region. Photo: Donatella Parisini Photography
LICENCE TO THRILL: Fantasies Erotique Cabaret this season will also feature beautiful rope art by Don Bozza as well as double pole act from the best dancers in the region. Photo: Donatella Parisini Photography Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE popular Fantasies Erotique Cabaret is back for its fifth year and as always the dramatic stage show will feature colour, dazzling costumes and striking performances.

Co-organisor Jaz E Who said the whole evening was about allowing erotic fantasies and raw artistic spaces to merge.

"We want to celebrate the human form using the alchemy of fantasy, music and reality,” Ms Who said.

"A perfect example is the explosive and surprising cabaret show which drips with edginess, eroticism and unique personal expression,” she said.

"This years performances are brimming with superior execution with details of sensuality all through them.''

"We have some very talented artists who are very skilled at what they do, and the evening is focused on bringing those wonderful displays out into the light rather than gratuitous nudity.''

"The event is meant to be tasteful and artistic in every way.”

The Fantasies Erotique Cabaret will take place at the Nimbin Town Hall this year, following the sell-out success of the previous four years.

Raw Designs and Crystal Grid, along with national and local artists, will produce a visual craze spectacular on the catwalk, while fire play, pole dancing and erotique, ritual and circus dance & performance will all make an appearance.

This season will also feature beautiful rope art by Don Bozza, and an unimaginable double pole act from the best dancers in the region.

Ms Who said there would also be a best dressed competition, while mullumbimby DJ Steve Starz would provide the soundscape for the event.

There is an after party for ticket holders in a private venue with Dj Miles Jackson and Amazon warrior.

Delicious food created by the Radical Faeries served from 6.30pm, Licensed Bar open from 6.30pm.

Arriving early to save good seats is advised as show starts 8pm.

Fantasies Erotique Cabaret 2016 will be held Saturday September 9at the Nimbin Town Hall, with tickets $40 general or VIP $55 which includes a front row seat with your name on it and a glass of champagne upon entry.

Tickets available from Music Bizarre Lismore / Perceptio Nimbin or online at Eventbrite.

Tickets will also be available at the door.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  dance erotique northern rivers entertainment performance

The latest on 10 big Ballina Shire developments

The latest on 10 big Ballina Shire developments

Find out what's going on with some of the Ballina Shire's most prominent construction projects from housing estates, roadworks to medical centre upgrades.

Bank of mum and dad Australia's 11th biggest lender

FAMILY FINANCE: The Bank of Mum and Dad is responsible for $16B of loans to help their adult children purchase housing.

Which Bank? Ask the parents

Stalemate on when Casino saleyards will reopen

President of Casino Auctioneers Association Matthew McCormack at Casino Saleyards.

No end in sight to make cattle yards operational again

DVA health care for skin cancer denied by Lismore clinic

Vietnam Veterans Day in Evans Head.

What has caused the freeze on rebates for DVA card holders?

Local Partners

When is the nbn coming to your house?

3000 Lismore premises will be able to connect by December.

Plans for skate park are rolling along slowly

Wollongbar awaits its own skatepark.

Council made final decision on location but work hasn't started

First Falls tickets go on sale tomorrow

From Sydney, Jayde Lawe, Adam burns and his daughter Jayme Burns at Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17.

All the info you need to ensure you get your Falls tickets.

OPINION: Who is who at Falls Festival 2017

NOVELTY: Brisbane pop band Confidence Man performing at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

Our guide to the festival's kooky mix of hits and beats

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Take a musical theatre step back in time

WITH the Ballina Players' production of The Marvelous Wonderettes.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy a slick, impressive effort

The return of a favourite

Talented students on show at Rivers Madness

TALENTED MADNESS: See tomorrow's music, artistic and drama stars perform in the 2017 Rivers MADness at Lismore City Hall on Wednesday August 23.

Students star at 2017 Rivers MADness

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice. Supplied by Channel 7.

His dad’s health has dealt a massive blow to their happy life

Nicole's ready to bust out of Doctor Doctor's love triangle

Nicole da Silva stars in season two of Doctor Doctor.

New season gets a fresh injection of relationship dilemmas.

MOVIE REVIEW: Tom Cruise flying high again in drug drama

Tom Cruise plays pilot Barry Seal in the movie American Made.

FILM STAR delivers his best performance in some time.

The Project will now be on six nights a week

The Project presenters Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore and Peter Helliar.

The Project is expanding with a Sunday night edition and a new host.

ELEVATED TIMBER TROPICAL HIDEAWAY

9 Bottlebrush Crescent, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Situated in a sought after area just a five minute walk to the local shops and a ten minute stroll to Tallow beach, this charming home with a sunny Northerly...

Fantastic Possum Creek Location on the Wilsons River

425 Friday Hut Rd, Possum Creek 2479

Rural 4 2 6 Expressions of...

With Bangalow and the beaches of Byron Bay a short drive away this 15 Acres is ideally positioned. The land is very usable throughout and enjoys frontage to...

NEW PRICE GUIDE!!! $925,000 - $995,000

35 Riverside Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 $925,000 to...

This immaculate home is set on one acre in central Mullumbimby with renovated outbuildings and great income potential. The picturesque 4552m2 block is in a quiet...

Deceased Estate – Auction 23rd Sept 10am

21 Cudgerie Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 Auction 23rd...

Set amongst tropical palms on a large 1501m2 block, this spacious brick and tile home has one boundary along the very end of a quiet cul-de-sac, and a long side...

HERITAGE APARTMENT in the very heart of BANGALOW

2/23 Byron Street, Bangalow 2479

Unit 1 1 AUCTION

Above the historic Bangalow town centre is this spacious & modernised 1 bedroom apartment with front & rear balconies & security rear parking (currently under...

&quot;Yengalah&quot; an architectural masterpiece - environmentally conscious design

84 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated on a north-east facing 4193m2 (1acre) elevated plateau overlooking Byron Bay and its stunning coastline is this truly unique and incredible property. The...

Build Your Dream…Rare Vacant Block In Mullumbimby

4 Hibiscus Place, Mullumbimby 2482

Residential Land 0 0 $375,000 to...

An incredible opportunity has arrived to acquire a 781m2 vacant block of land in a prime Mullumbimby location. The land is level with a perfect north aspect...

A NEW, MODERN LEVEL BANGALOW BUNGALOW

4 Jambos Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 OFFERS INVITED...

A perfect investment or easy care family home! Ticking ALL BOXES with quality inclusions & finishes on a single level & set on a low maintenance, fenced, pet...

Point break

27 Pinnacle Row, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 4 Contact Agent

First National are proud to present to the market 'Pinnacle Row' – a unique benchmark home in which every square metre has been meticulously crafted to the highest...

Position, Privacy and Character

39 Dalley Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Auction 26th...

Perfectly positioned in a family orientated street in central Mullumbimby, this charming and private home with a D.A approved ensuite bathroom offers excellent...

Nasty cocktail of mortgage stress just 0.5% away

MORTGAGE STRESS: High cost of living and household debt mean even a tiny rate rise could push households in the 2480 postcode into mortgage stress and face a potential foreclosure.

Home owners in 2480 postcode facing mortgage stress threat

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause