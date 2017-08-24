Fantasy world of dance and performance in Nimbin

LICENCE TO THRILL: Fantasies Erotique Cabaret this season will also feature beautiful rope art by Don Bozza as well as double pole act from the best dancers in the region. Photo: Donatella Parisini Photography

THE popular Fantasies Erotique Cabaret is back for its fifth year and as always the dramatic stage show will feature colour, dazzling costumes and striking performances.

Co-organisor Jaz E Who said the whole evening was about allowing erotic fantasies and raw artistic spaces to merge.

"We want to celebrate the human form using the alchemy of fantasy, music and reality,” Ms Who said.

"A perfect example is the explosive and surprising cabaret show which drips with edginess, eroticism and unique personal expression,” she said.

"This years performances are brimming with superior execution with details of sensuality all through them.''

"We have some very talented artists who are very skilled at what they do, and the evening is focused on bringing those wonderful displays out into the light rather than gratuitous nudity.''

"The event is meant to be tasteful and artistic in every way.”

The Fantasies Erotique Cabaret will take place at the Nimbin Town Hall this year, following the sell-out success of the previous four years.

Raw Designs and Crystal Grid, along with national and local artists, will produce a visual craze spectacular on the catwalk, while fire play, pole dancing and erotique, ritual and circus dance & performance will all make an appearance.

This season will also feature beautiful rope art by Don Bozza, and an unimaginable double pole act from the best dancers in the region.

Ms Who said there would also be a best dressed competition, while mullumbimby DJ Steve Starz would provide the soundscape for the event.

There is an after party for ticket holders in a private venue with Dj Miles Jackson and Amazon warrior.

Delicious food created by the Radical Faeries served from 6.30pm, Licensed Bar open from 6.30pm.

Arriving early to save good seats is advised as show starts 8pm.

Fantasies Erotique Cabaret 2016 will be held Saturday September 9at the Nimbin Town Hall, with tickets $40 general or VIP $55 which includes a front row seat with your name on it and a glass of champagne upon entry.

Tickets available from Music Bizarre Lismore / Perceptio Nimbin or online at Eventbrite.

Tickets will also be available at the door.